COVID-19 Hero and Food Pantry Are Given Free Roofs by a Local Company





“As a local company, we knew it was our duty to step up and give back to our community during these difficult times of COVID-19,” said Cameron Shouppe, President and Co-Owner of Reliant. “Healthcare workers have been making the ultimate sacrifice over these last several months. It's time to bless them. We also plan to help a local organization in the hope of reaching as many people as we can.” Reliant, a family-owned company that opened in 2015, is partnering with the roofing manufacturers GAF and Carlisle, to give away a free roof to one healthcare worker in Northeast Florida, along with a local non-profit organization.



Reliant’s COVID-19 Hero recipients are Jared and Patty Menefee, healthcare workers at Wolfson Children's Hospital. They are both COVID-19 heroes, providing specific care for the youngest and most fragile of all patients in Jacksonville. Jared and Patty work opposing shifts in order to care for their four children. Jared is a Pharmaceutical Technician and Runner that specifically delivers medicine to different areas around the hospital. He is known as “Jingle Beard.” The nickname started several years ago when he decided to add ornaments to his beard during the winter holidays. Since then, it has grown into so much more. Every national holiday, Jared dresses up his beard in fun and creative ways. Sometimes he adds more than 50 ornaments to his beard, some of which light up, jingle, or flash, with the goal of bringing smiles to the faces of those who need it most. Jared brightens the days of not only the nurses, doctors and other team members he works with, but also the patients and families. Jared’s wife, Patty, specializes in creating Intravenous Nutrition for all patients in the Baptist Health System, including the premature newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.



The non-profit organization that Reliant has chosen as the 2020 recipient is the Daily Manna Serving Center. Reliant was connected to the organization through



Both of the roof replacements will be completed within the coming weeks and will include all labor and materials. “This roof will have the best materials on the market today,” Shouppe said. “Both of these recipients deserve the very best roofing system we can provide.”



Watch the Every Shingle Heart recipient reveal video here:



About Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

Humana's Bold Goal . Humana's Bold Goal focuses on aligning community resources to improve the clinical and social health outcomes of their members and the community. Throughout Jacksonville, Humana teams with nonprofit organizations, academic institutions, and other organizations to identify and align with interventions like Every Shingle Heart that can help the local community. Humana nominated the Daily Manna Serving Center to be selected by Every Shingle Heart to be the recipient of a much-needed new roof. Founded nine years ago by Worship Center Pastor Gerald Dinkins, the food pantry serves about 2,500 people a month and launched a program helping clients eat and live healthier. The program is supported by the Bold Goal, a population health strategy to improve the health of the community by 20% by 2020 and beyond. The Daily Manna continues to fight poverty in the Jacksonville area by providing resources like food and health education. They provide many other resources to their community; such as free GED tutoring, clothing, paper goods, health screenings, nutritional classes, HIV testing, electric bill service, and youth services.