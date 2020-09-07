PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Las Vegas Event Photographer Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas, NV, September 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- There’s lots of planning that goes into private and corporate events. More than just how many people and the food. Your Las Vegas event photographer should be able to move through your event without you having to worry about them being in the right location at the right time to get the shot that you want. Christian Purdie Photography has been shooting small family gatherings and giant corporate events since 1998. They use the latest technology to make sure that you get the highest quality product and with what they call the “speed of social” same-day delivery. The will bring a mobile studio with editing bay so you can actually share to social media as they are shooting.

Gone are the days of having an event, waiting weeks to get edited photos so you can promote what happened at your event. A Las Vegas event photographer needs to have the ability to shoot, edited and deliver to their clients as the event is happening giving clients the ability to share professional shot and edited photographs to their social media feeds. Your event, tradeshow booth, and even showing your friends and family have the ability to see what’s going on at your event through the eye of a professional photographer as the event is happening.

If you have a large multi-day event or are in the needs of multiple photographers including an onsight headshot station, Christian Purdie and his team can assist you in getting the job done. Shopping for a Las Vegas corporate event photographer isn’t that difficult when you can have everything you need in one photography company.

Christian Purdie Photography uses a wireless onsight studio system so you don’t have large stands, wires, or long setups to get studio-quality lighting during your event. Light and mobile studio equipment to make sure that every shot that your company shares represent the quality of your brand.
