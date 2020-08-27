Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. Unveils Temperature Kiosk

Press Releases Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Data Display has cemented itself as a world leader in electronic display systems, earning multiple POPAI awards for creative engineering. Its emphasis on in-house engineering and prototyping, developing hundreds of custom circuits coupled with software development, and customer service distinguishes their products and collaborative creative process. Grafton, WI, August 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. has partnered with Data Display Systems, a technology company that engineers electronic display systems, to develop a kiosk solution for employers looking to enact health screening and temperature checks at their worksites.The kiosk screens employees and visitors through customizable health compliance questions as well as temperature testing using sophisticated sensor technology. Results are then communicated to a remote content management system that provides a secure record of compliance traceability using nondescript user identification.The result is a health screening and temperature kiosk that not only promotes safer conditions in a large workplace, but provides accurate readings, communicates data in real-time, and drastically reduces the costs of employing a dedicated temperature checker.“We are excited to team with Frank Mayer and Associates to introduce a comprehensive system that protects employees and visitors while providing businesses with complete traceability,” says Bob Gatta, Chief Executive Officer at Data Display Systems, LLC. “This enables businesses to securely document compliance with CDC, state and local guidelines to sustain long-term business operations.”“Businesses are looking for safe and effective ways to maintain workplace safety,” Mike Mayer, President at Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. adds. “With the health screening and temperature kiosk, we’re providing companies with an easy way to protect employees while saving costs on other, more expensive options.”For more information about the health screener kiosks, visit www.frankmayer.com/temperature-kiosk , or contact tempkiosks@frankmayer.com.Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of in-store merchandising displays, interactive kiosks, and store fixtures for businesses nationwide. The company helps retailers and brands utilize the latest display solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit www.frankmayer.com for more information.Data Display has cemented itself as a world leader in electronic display systems, earning multiple POPAI awards for creative engineering. Its emphasis on in-house engineering and prototyping, developing hundreds of custom circuits coupled with software development, and customer service distinguishes their products and collaborative creative process. Contact Information Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Dave Loyda, Director of Strategic Initiatives

(855) 294-2875



www.frankmayer.com



