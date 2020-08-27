Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Only Facility in the Rocky Mountain Region to Offer FDA Approved Bone Anchored Prosthesis

Denver, CO, August 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center is among only a handful in the nation and the only facility in the Rocky Mountain region to offer amputees an FDA approved innovative new prosthetic option. Approval from the FDA adds an important level of reassurance as the device has been thoroughly tested and approved as an effective treatment option with research showing the benefits outweigh the known risks.Osseointegration is a surgical procedure that allows a prosthesis to anchor directly to bone by inserting a metal implant into the bone that then attaches directly to a prosthesis. For many patients with above knee amputations, this new method provides dramatic improvement in physical functioning. Patients note improved stability, a better range of motion, increased comfort and reduces pressure, sores and pain. Patients report the sensation that the prosthesis is an actual part of their body, allowing direct motion feedback not felt with traditional socket prosthetics.Orthopedic oncologist, Dr. Daniel Lerman, and plastic surgeon, Dr. David Schnur, lead a multidisplinary team at the Institute for Limb Preservation at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center can now offer many amputees a better quality of life.Click here to watch a video about the procedure and visit limbpresdenver.com to learn more.