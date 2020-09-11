Herischi & Associates LLC Files Lawsuit Against Burka’s Fine Wines & Liquors for Alleged Wrongful Death of Maryland Teen

Press Releases Herischi & Associates LLC Press Release Share Blog

The complaint further alleges: Navid Sepehri's parents allege that the Defendants caused Navid's wrongful death by selling alcohol to a minor in violation of D.C. law; rather than suffering an injury that might have occurred due to impairment from alcohol, the excessive consumption of alcohol was officially deemed to be the direct cause of Navid's death. Herischi & Associates LLC is asking for damages exceeding ten million dollars on behalf of the family and estate. With this lawsuit, the family hopes to raise awareness of the dangers of underage drinking and encourage greater accountability for businesses engaged in the sale of alcohol. Bethesda, MD, September 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Navid Nicholas Sepehri's parents filed an action against Burka’s Fine Wines & Liquors and its owners in the United States District Court for Maryland for allegedly causing the wrongful death of their son, seventeen-year-old Navid “Nav” Sepehri, by selling alcohol to a minor.The lawsuit alleges: on December 9, 2017, minor Navid Sepehri and his friend bought alcohol from Burka’s Fine Wines & Liquors; they allegedly bought alcohol from Burka’s Fine Wines & Liquors because it was said to have had a reputation among their fellow students as a store where fake IDs could be successfully used by minors; however, Navid never returned home, causing his parents to contact the police department to report him missing; approximately 14 hours after Plaintiff Mr. Farshid "Frank" Sepehri first approached local police regarding Navid’s disappearance and following a night of searching for his son, Mr. Sepehri personally found his son’s body in a pond along with the half-empty bottle of Svedka Vodka purchased from Burka's in his coat.The complaint further alleges: Navid Sepehri's parents allege that the Defendants caused Navid's wrongful death by selling alcohol to a minor in violation of D.C. law; rather than suffering an injury that might have occurred due to impairment from alcohol, the excessive consumption of alcohol was officially deemed to be the direct cause of Navid's death. Herischi & Associates LLC is asking for damages exceeding ten million dollars on behalf of the family and estate. With this lawsuit, the family hopes to raise awareness of the dangers of underage drinking and encourage greater accountability for businesses engaged in the sale of alcohol. Contact Information Herischi & Associates LLC

Ali Herischi

301-363-4540



www.ibhlaw.com



