Yadegar, Minoofar, & Soleymani LLP Successfully Represents Bachelorette Contestant Chad Johnson in Lawsuit

Los Angeles, CA, September 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bachelorette contestant and one-time Bachelor Nation participant Chad Johnson recently obtained a $16 million judgment in his sexual harassment lawsuit against Sunset Studios Entertainment LLC and movie producer Cristina Cimino. Johnson is represented by Los Angeles sexual harassment lawyers , Yadegar, Minoofar, & Soleymani LLP.In July 2020, Judge Mel Red Recana ruled that Johnson had proven multiple causes of action against Sunset Studios Entertainment LLC and its executive Cristina Cimino. The judge granted Johnson's affirmative motion for summary adjudication on his causes of action for:Sexual harassmentFailure to prevent harassmentIntentional infliction of emotional distressFraud and DeceitRetaliation for complaining about sexual harassmentWhen asked about the case, Johnson's attorney, Navid Yadegar said, "We are thrilled that we were able to assist our client to establish his claims against Ms. Cimino and Sunset Studios."Case HistoryJohnson filed a lawsuit against Cristina Cimino in July 2018 accusing Cimino of sexual harassment, battery, assault, fraud and emotional distress. The sexual harassment lawsuit also named Sunset Studios Entertainment LLC, and was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.The lawsuit alleged: Cimino reached out to Johnson on Instagram and used her position and influence to start communications between the two of them; Cimino offered Johnson two movie roles in Sunset Studios Entertainment LLC productions; the movie roles were allegedly worth $16 million.The lawsuit further alleges: Cimino sent inappropriate messages to Johnson, as well as an inappropriate photo; over the course of their communications, Cimino sent Johnson thousands of text messages and called him several times; Cimino's behavior progressively became more provocative, and Johnson repeatedly asked Cimino to stay professional; Johnson eventually accepted employment agreements written up by Cimino; Cimino withdrew the offers after Johnson reaffirmed to Cimino that he would not pursue a romantic and/or sexual relationship with her; Cimino's actions hurt Johnson's career because he turned down work for her offers and his refusal of Cimino's actions caused his loss of work.About Yadegar, Minoofar, & Soleymani LLPYadegar, Minoofar & Soleymani LLP is a civil litigation law firm that services clients throughout Los Angeles and Southern California. Its sexual harassment lawyers handle many employment issues, including workplace discrimination, harassment and retaliation cases.