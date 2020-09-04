Press Releases AAC Utility Partners, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from AAC Utility Partners, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Philadelphia Gas Works Contracted with AAC Utility Partners for New CIS Implementation





As Program Manager, AAC will provide implementation leadership on behalf of PGW, guiding PGW’s project staff, Oracle’s software team, and Oracle Professional Services’ staff in the CIS replacement project which will include the integration of PGW’s custom-built mobile work management solution–Advanced Intelligent Mobile Solution (AIMS), the reduction of edge systems, and the re-integration of the Digital Customer Self-Service Solution. The project will be carried out using AAC’s signature NavigateOne™ implementation methodology with Managing Partner, Rick Cutter providing executive direction and oversight.



Excited to be on board, Cutter commented, “We applaud PGW’s executive leadership for their thoughtful and thorough approach in preparing for this significant undertaking. As evidenced in our work together with PGW during the initial strategy and assessment process that preceded this project, we have forged a solid professional relationship of mutual respect and common purpose. We look forward to working with this great team and the implementation partners for a successful deployment.”



The project is expected to be underway in September 2020.



AAC Utility Partners, LLC provides consulting services exclusively to utilities for the transformation of mission critical systems, including CIS, ERP, FMIS, WMS, MDMS, AMI. AAC assists utilities with Strategy/Assessment, Selection/Cloud Adoption, and Project Implementation Leadership Services. Through a foundational vendor-independent methodology – NavigateOne™ – AAC has pioneered a proprietary set of proven processes, tools, templates, and software completely scalable and customizable to the unique needs of utilities software initiatives. AAC is the leading independent cloud consulting firm focused on utility industry specific applications and business process services. For more information, visit www.teamaac.com.



Founded in 1836, The Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) is owned by the City of Philadelphia and is the largest municipally owned gas utility in the country. It manages a distribution system of approximately 6,000 miles of gas mains and service pipes supplying approximately 500,000 customers. PGW's operations are managed by a non-profit corporation, the Philadelphia Facilities Management Corporation (PFMC). More information about the company is available at pgworks.com.



Social Media:

PGW Twitter: @MyPGW

PGW Facebook: facebook.com/MyPGW

PGW Instagram @mypgw

PGW YouTube: PhillyGasWorks

Nextdoor: nextdoor.com/MyPGW



Contact

Shannon Campbell, Business Development Manager

scampbell@teamaac.com Columbia, SC, September 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AAC Utility Partners is pleased to announce entering into an agreement with Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) to serve as Program Manager for the implementation of a new Oracle C2M Customer Information System. PGW is the largest municipally owned gas utility in the country.As Program Manager, AAC will provide implementation leadership on behalf of PGW, guiding PGW’s project staff, Oracle’s software team, and Oracle Professional Services’ staff in the CIS replacement project which will include the integration of PGW’s custom-built mobile work management solution–Advanced Intelligent Mobile Solution (AIMS), the reduction of edge systems, and the re-integration of the Digital Customer Self-Service Solution. The project will be carried out using AAC’s signature NavigateOne™ implementation methodology with Managing Partner, Rick Cutter providing executive direction and oversight.Excited to be on board, Cutter commented, “We applaud PGW’s executive leadership for their thoughtful and thorough approach in preparing for this significant undertaking. As evidenced in our work together with PGW during the initial strategy and assessment process that preceded this project, we have forged a solid professional relationship of mutual respect and common purpose. We look forward to working with this great team and the implementation partners for a successful deployment.”The project is expected to be underway in September 2020.AAC Utility Partners, LLC provides consulting services exclusively to utilities for the transformation of mission critical systems, including CIS, ERP, FMIS, WMS, MDMS, AMI. AAC assists utilities with Strategy/Assessment, Selection/Cloud Adoption, and Project Implementation Leadership Services. Through a foundational vendor-independent methodology – NavigateOne™ – AAC has pioneered a proprietary set of proven processes, tools, templates, and software completely scalable and customizable to the unique needs of utilities software initiatives. AAC is the leading independent cloud consulting firm focused on utility industry specific applications and business process services. For more information, visit www.teamaac.com.Founded in 1836, The Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) is owned by the City of Philadelphia and is the largest municipally owned gas utility in the country. It manages a distribution system of approximately 6,000 miles of gas mains and service pipes supplying approximately 500,000 customers. PGW's operations are managed by a non-profit corporation, the Philadelphia Facilities Management Corporation (PFMC). More information about the company is available at pgworks.com.Social Media:PGW Twitter: @MyPGWPGW Facebook: facebook.com/MyPGWPGW Instagram @mypgwPGW YouTube: PhillyGasWorksNextdoor: nextdoor.com/MyPGWContactShannon Campbell, Business Development Managerscampbell@teamaac.com Contact Information AAC Utility Partners, LLC

Shannon Campbell

803-736-9486



https://www.teamaac.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AAC Utility Partners, LLC