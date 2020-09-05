True Nopal Cactus Water Expands Distribution Within Walmart Stores

Press Releases True Nopal Ventures LLC Press Release Share Blog

True Nopal Ventures LLC, headquarters are located in Scottsdale Arizona, True Nopal is the number one selling cactus water brand and the innovator of the Cactus Water category. True Nopal cactus water is perfectly sustainable and deliciously healthy with no added sugars or sweeteners. True Nopal has no added sugars or sweeteners with just 20 calories per serving and under 5 grams of sugar which are naturally occurring from the fruit itself. True Nopal cactus water supplies electrolytes, potassium, magnesium flavonoids and Batalain antioxidants. True Nopal believes in providing products that are both good tasting and good for you by helping support an active, healthy lifestyle. True Nopal is passionate about doing things that are good for people and the environment with a socially conscious effort to help make Earth a better place. For more information, please call 480-636-8044 or visit truenopal.com or on social @truenopal Scottsdale, AZ, September 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- True Nopal Ventures LLC, the organic, natural plant based health and wellness brand and the innovator of the cactus water category has announced its expanded distribution within Walmart stores. True Nopal’s original 33.8oz prickly pear cactus water will be available in 1780 Walmart stores across the country starting at the end of September.“Expanding from 70 to 181 and now 1780 Walmart stores, in a relatively short period of time, is a tremendous achievement for True Nopal,” said Tom Zummo, CEO and Founder of True Nopal Ventures LLC. “This growth allows True Nopal to reach a broader subset of consumers who are seeking all natural, functional, health and wellness beverages wherever they shop.” He further stated, True Nopal’s sustained growth within Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, aligns perfectly with consumer’s transition to low sugar great tasting healthy beverages. True Nopal has no added sugars or sweeteners, just 20 calories per serving and only 4 grams of sugar which are naturally occurring from the fruit itself.”About True NopalTrue Nopal Ventures LLC, headquarters are located in Scottsdale Arizona, True Nopal is the number one selling cactus water brand and the innovator of the Cactus Water category. True Nopal cactus water is perfectly sustainable and deliciously healthy with no added sugars or sweeteners. True Nopal has no added sugars or sweeteners with just 20 calories per serving and under 5 grams of sugar which are naturally occurring from the fruit itself. True Nopal cactus water supplies electrolytes, potassium, magnesium flavonoids and Batalain antioxidants. True Nopal believes in providing products that are both good tasting and good for you by helping support an active, healthy lifestyle. True Nopal is passionate about doing things that are good for people and the environment with a socially conscious effort to help make Earth a better place. For more information, please call 480-636-8044 or visit truenopal.com or on social @truenopal Contact Information True Nopal Cactus Water

Tasha Dallas

480-636-8044



www.truenopal.com



