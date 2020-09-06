PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Orange County Children's Book Festival

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Orange County Children's Book Festival: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Featuring Actress Kristen Bell and Jason Reynolds, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and Library of Congress' National Ambassador for Young People's Literature


The Orange County Children’s Book Festival Goes Virtual

Featuring Actress Kristen Bell and Jason Reynolds, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and Library of Congress' National Ambassador for Young People's Literature
Newport Beach, CA, September 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- For 16 years, the Orange County Children’s Book Festival has presented California families with engaging storytellers, talented authors and accomplished illustrators to enjoy. Due to COVID-19, hosting a large community Festival was not feasible. With the same excitement and entertainment value the Orange County Children’s Book Festival has now moved from an “in-person” to a “virtual” Book Festival.

Even though nothing can replace the experience of attending the Book Festival, the Virtual Orange County Children’s Book Festival promises an entertaining and inspiring virtual event. As always, it features celebrity headliners, over 50 popular authors, studio illustrators and wonderful storytellers. This virtual event promises to be exactly what the Book Festival audience will want to see.

The Virtual Orange County Children’s Book Festival has two parts. First to launch is the “Story & Activity Time” featuring authors and illustrators sharing their work in a dazzling and engaging manner. Daily releasing five new 15-20-minute videos, “Story & Activity Time” begins on Monday, September 14, 2020 and wraps up on Friday, September 25, 2020.

To address current concerns of racism and COVID-19 two panels have been assembled and will be featured during Story & Activity Time on Saturday, September 19. With illuminating stories from their bestselling books, the distinguished panelists will offer guidance on how should parents discuss race with their children and help dealing with loss due to COVID-19 social distancing.

The very next day, Saturday, September 26th, the Virtual Orange County Children’s Book Festival presents “Red Carpet Time.” This will be a two session event; a 90-minute morning session and a 90-minute afternoon session. You won’t want to miss “Red Carpet Time” as this is when we will host our celebrities and notable, bestselling authors. In addition to hearing them read their books, each author's presentation will bring insights into their personal stories and their passion for making a difference in today’s times.

The Festival’s headliners include: actress Kristen Bell, #1 New York Times bestselling author Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, Adam Grant and Allison Sweet Grant, Sarah Mlynowski, David Shannon, Jason Reynolds, Kwame Alexander, Joy Cho, Chef Gino Campagna, Chef Maria Loi, Patrice Karst, Frans Vischer, Chris Robertson and Georgeanne Irvine. Photos available upon request.
Contact Information
Orange County Children's Book Festival
Pat Burns
949-836-4722
Contact
kidsbookfestival.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Orange County Children's Book Festival
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help