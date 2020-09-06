Press Releases Orange County Children's Book Festival Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Orange County Children's Book Festival: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Featuring Actress Kristen Bell and Jason Reynolds, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and Library of Congress' National Ambassador for Young People's Literature

The Orange County Children’s Book Festival Goes Virtual





Even though nothing can replace the experience of attending the Book Festival, the Virtual Orange County Children’s Book Festival promises an entertaining and inspiring virtual event. As always, it features celebrity headliners, over 50 popular authors, studio illustrators and wonderful storytellers. This virtual event promises to be exactly what the Book Festival audience will want to see.



The Virtual Orange County Children’s Book Festival has two parts. First to launch is the “Story & Activity Time” featuring authors and illustrators sharing their work in a dazzling and engaging manner. Daily releasing five new 15-20-minute videos, “Story & Activity Time” begins on Monday, September 14, 2020 and wraps up on Friday, September 25, 2020.



To address current concerns of racism and COVID-19 two panels have been assembled and will be featured during Story & Activity Time on Saturday, September 19. With illuminating stories from their bestselling books, the distinguished panelists will offer guidance on how should parents discuss race with their children and help dealing with loss due to COVID-19 social distancing.



The very next day, Saturday, September 26th, the Virtual Orange County Children’s Book Festival presents “Red Carpet Time.” This will be a two session event; a 90-minute morning session and a 90-minute afternoon session. You won’t want to miss “Red Carpet Time” as this is when we will host our celebrities and notable, bestselling authors. In addition to hearing them read their books, each author's presentation will bring insights into their personal stories and their passion for making a difference in today’s times.



The Festival’s headliners include: actress Kristen Bell, #1 New York Times bestselling author Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, Adam Grant and Allison Sweet Grant, Sarah Mlynowski, David Shannon, Jason Reynolds, Kwame Alexander, Joy Cho, Chef Gino Campagna, Chef Maria Loi, Patrice Karst, Frans Vischer, Chris Robertson and Georgeanne Irvine. Photos available upon request. Newport Beach, CA, September 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For 16 years, the Orange County Children’s Book Festival has presented California families with engaging storytellers, talented authors and accomplished illustrators to enjoy. Due to COVID-19, hosting a large community Festival was not feasible. With the same excitement and entertainment value the Orange County Children’s Book Festival has now moved from an “in-person” to a “virtual” Book Festival.Even though nothing can replace the experience of attending the Book Festival, the Virtual Orange County Children’s Book Festival promises an entertaining and inspiring virtual event. As always, it features celebrity headliners, over 50 popular authors, studio illustrators and wonderful storytellers. This virtual event promises to be exactly what the Book Festival audience will want to see.The Virtual Orange County Children’s Book Festival has two parts. First to launch is the “Story & Activity Time” featuring authors and illustrators sharing their work in a dazzling and engaging manner. Daily releasing five new 15-20-minute videos, “Story & Activity Time” begins on Monday, September 14, 2020 and wraps up on Friday, September 25, 2020.To address current concerns of racism and COVID-19 two panels have been assembled and will be featured during Story & Activity Time on Saturday, September 19. With illuminating stories from their bestselling books, the distinguished panelists will offer guidance on how should parents discuss race with their children and help dealing with loss due to COVID-19 social distancing.The very next day, Saturday, September 26th, the Virtual Orange County Children’s Book Festival presents “Red Carpet Time.” This will be a two session event; a 90-minute morning session and a 90-minute afternoon session. You won’t want to miss “Red Carpet Time” as this is when we will host our celebrities and notable, bestselling authors. In addition to hearing them read their books, each author's presentation will bring insights into their personal stories and their passion for making a difference in today’s times.The Festival’s headliners include: actress Kristen Bell, #1 New York Times bestselling author Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, Adam Grant and Allison Sweet Grant, Sarah Mlynowski, David Shannon, Jason Reynolds, Kwame Alexander, Joy Cho, Chef Gino Campagna, Chef Maria Loi, Patrice Karst, Frans Vischer, Chris Robertson and Georgeanne Irvine. Photos available upon request. Contact Information Orange County Children's Book Festival

Pat Burns

949-836-4722



kidsbookfestival.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Orange County Children's Book Festival