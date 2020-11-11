Best Email Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association





“Email marketing is the workhorse of online marketing for many companies trying to maintain an ongoing relationship with customers and prospects,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. “The creative used in an email marketing campaign has gone from text only to highly personalized ads targeting highly segmented lists. Each email advertisement and campaign will be judged on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, and use of the medium. The IAC Awards provides an opportunity to find out who is doing an outstanding job creating email advertising. It’s also a great marketing opportunity for the winners to promote their work to senior management, customers and prospects their outstanding work.”



The 2021 Internet Advertising Competition Awards is industry based and will accept entries from 86 industries, including construction, computer hardware, consumer goods, credit unions, medical, financial services, real estate and small business just to name a few. Entries judged to be outstanding will receive an IAC Award. The entry receiving the highest score in each industry will be recognized as the best email advertisement for that industry.



Past Best of Show Email Campaigns winners include:

2020 Scoppechio for Longhorn Steakhouse email campaign

2019 TMV Group for Faygo Email Newsletter

2018 Sanky Communications for Vera Fall/Welcome Series

2017 USA Network for Mr. Robot Email Campaign

2016 USA Network for Mr. Robot Email Campaign

2015 Acxiom Digital Impact for L'Oreal Mousse Absolue Campaign

2014 FVM Strategic Communications for OCE "Choose My Future" Email Nurturing Campaign

2013 McCann Digital Israel for Designed for Peace

2012 VerticalResponse for Customers Get Their Deal On VerticalResponse

2011 CDMG Inc. for Coffey Anderson - Email campaign

2010 PGATOUR.COM and Datran Media's StormPost for PGATOUR.COM Scores Hole in One with Video in Email



Past Best of Show Email Messages Winners include:

2020 Olive Garden for Olive Garden - New Year

2019 Zeta Creative | Giant Food Stores for Giant Food Stores Halloween Sweet Spot

2018 Drum Agency for AT&T Surprise Offer December Email Promotion

2017 Sanky Communications for Covenant House 2,000 Heroes for Homeless Kids

2016 Orange Label Art for Advertising - Greenwell Farms: Holiday Email Campaign

2015 Miles and Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa For Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa Email

2014 Acxiom Digital Impact for Garnier Stylefinder Email

2013 Marketing Results, Inc. for Marketing Results Holiday Email

2012 TMP Worldwide for ESPN - Tutu Email

2011 e-Dialog, Inc. for e-Dialog 2010 Holiday Card

2010 e-Dialog, Inc. for e-Dialog 2009 Holiday Card



The 2021 Internet Advertising Competition Awards are open to all organizations and individuals (advertising and interactive agencies, corporate marketing departments, etc.) involved in the process of developing Internet advertising. Entries may be submitted online at



In addition to individual email creative and email campaigns, Awards will be presented within each of the industry categories and advertising formats such as:



Social Media

Online Video

Rich media ads

Web sites (including microsites and landing pages)

Online ads (including banner, pop-up or interstitial)

Online applications

Online newsletter campaign

Integrated ad campaign

Mobile Apps

Voice Skills and Actions



“We believe that winning an industry specific award is more valuable to the participant. It allows the participants to be judges against their peers, just like in the marketplace,” said Rice.



Interactive agencies that win multiple awards will also be in the running for Top Agency Award. In a change from prior years, each entrant will be awarded points based on the level of award for each award received. A Best of Show will be worth 5 points, Best of Industry 3 points and each Outstanding award 1 point. The agency with the most points will be awarded the Top Agency Award.



In an effort to recognize those organizations that demonstrate exceptional development skills across multiple entries, agencies that win more the 6 awards will also be recognized with an Outstanding Advertising Developer award from the Web Marketing Association. In 2020, seven agencies won this honor.



Judging for the IAC Awards will take place in February, 2021. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet advertising professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web advertising. Past competition judges have included top executives from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Arc Worldwide, Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, Campbell-Ewald, CNN, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Google, IBM Interactive, JWT, Mastercard, McCann Worldgroup, Possible, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Small Army, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman / Y&R.



A



About the Web Marketing Association



The Chicago, IL, November 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best email advertising campaigns in 86 industries as part of their 19th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their email marketing work for consideration may do so at www.IACward.org before the deadline January 29, 2021.“Email marketing is the workhorse of online marketing for many companies trying to maintain an ongoing relationship with customers and prospects,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. “The creative used in an email marketing campaign has gone from text only to highly personalized ads targeting highly segmented lists. Each email advertisement and campaign will be judged on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, and use of the medium. The IAC Awards provides an opportunity to find out who is doing an outstanding job creating email advertising. It’s also a great marketing opportunity for the winners to promote their work to senior management, customers and prospects their outstanding work.”The 2021 Internet Advertising Competition Awards is industry based and will accept entries from 86 industries, including construction, computer hardware, consumer goods, credit unions, medical, financial services, real estate and small business just to name a few. Entries judged to be outstanding will receive an IAC Award. The entry receiving the highest score in each industry will be recognized as the best email advertisement for that industry.Past Best of Show Email Campaigns winners include:2020 Scoppechio for Longhorn Steakhouse email campaign2019 TMV Group for Faygo Email Newsletter2018 Sanky Communications for Vera Fall/Welcome Series2017 USA Network for Mr. Robot Email Campaign2016 USA Network for Mr. Robot Email Campaign2015 Acxiom Digital Impact for L'Oreal Mousse Absolue Campaign2014 FVM Strategic Communications for OCE "Choose My Future" Email Nurturing Campaign2013 McCann Digital Israel for Designed for Peace2012 VerticalResponse for Customers Get Their Deal On VerticalResponse2011 CDMG Inc. for Coffey Anderson - Email campaign2010 PGATOUR.COM and Datran Media's StormPost for PGATOUR.COM Scores Hole in One with Video in EmailPast Best of Show Email Messages Winners include:2020 Olive Garden for Olive Garden - New Year2019 Zeta Creative | Giant Food Stores for Giant Food Stores Halloween Sweet Spot2018 Drum Agency for AT&T Surprise Offer December Email Promotion2017 Sanky Communications for Covenant House 2,000 Heroes for Homeless Kids2016 Orange Label Art for Advertising - Greenwell Farms: Holiday Email Campaign2015 Miles and Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa For Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa Email2014 Acxiom Digital Impact for Garnier Stylefinder Email2013 Marketing Results, Inc. for Marketing Results Holiday Email2012 TMP Worldwide for ESPN - Tutu Email2011 e-Dialog, Inc. for e-Dialog 2010 Holiday Card2010 e-Dialog, Inc. for e-Dialog 2009 Holiday CardThe 2021 Internet Advertising Competition Awards are open to all organizations and individuals (advertising and interactive agencies, corporate marketing departments, etc.) involved in the process of developing Internet advertising. Entries may be submitted online at http://www.iacaward.org . The deadline for entry is January 31, 2020 and will be judged on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, and use of the medium.In addition to individual email creative and email campaigns, Awards will be presented within each of the industry categories and advertising formats such as:Social MediaOnline VideoRich media adsWeb sites (including microsites and landing pages)Online ads (including banner, pop-up or interstitial)Online applicationsOnline newsletter campaignIntegrated ad campaignMobile AppsVoice Skills and Actions“We believe that winning an industry specific award is more valuable to the participant. It allows the participants to be judges against their peers, just like in the marketplace,” said Rice.Interactive agencies that win multiple awards will also be in the running for Top Agency Award. In a change from prior years, each entrant will be awarded points based on the level of award for each award received. A Best of Show will be worth 5 points, Best of Industry 3 points and each Outstanding award 1 point. The agency with the most points will be awarded the Top Agency Award.In an effort to recognize those organizations that demonstrate exceptional development skills across multiple entries, agencies that win more the 6 awards will also be recognized with an Outstanding Advertising Developer award from the Web Marketing Association. In 2020, seven agencies won this honor.Judging for the IAC Awards will take place in February, 2021. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet advertising professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web advertising. Past competition judges have included top executives from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Arc Worldwide, Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, Campbell-Ewald, CNN, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Google, IBM Interactive, JWT, Mastercard, McCann Worldgroup, Possible, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Small Army, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman / Y&R. complete list of past winners can be found at the IAC Award Website.About the Web Marketing AssociationThe Web Marketing Association is an organization working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of online advertising, Internet marketing and promotion used to attract visitors to Web sites. The Web Marketing Association’s annual award programs, the WebAward Competition MobileWebAwards and the Internet Advertising Competition Awards , have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world since 1997.