Best Online Video Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association





“Online video has exploded in popularity over the past few years as a form of advertising and it looks like this trend is likely to continue,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. “Videos can be standalone viral projects, serials, or page-based creative. Each online video ad will be judged on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, and use of the medium. The IAC Awards provides an opportunity to find out who is doing an outstanding job creating online video. Winning awards is also a great marketing opportunity for the winners to promote their work to senior management, customers and prospects.”



“We believe that winning an industry specific award is more valuable to the participant. It allows the participants to be judges against their peers, just like in the marketplace,” said Rice.



Past Best of Show video winners from IAC Awards include:



2020 Finding Whelmed won by Zambezi + Experience Kissimmee

2019 Cell Counting Music Video won by Thermo Fisher Scientific

2018 ADHD Unbranded Videos won by Shire and Intouch Solutions

2017 Back to Work won by Pretty Damn Sweet

2016 UpRight by Tross Creative won by Tross Creative

2015 Blind Test Drive won by INNOCEAN USA

2014 Finn & Friends “The Great Outdoors” won by Interlude, Y&R, Geometry Global

2013 Twig the Fairy won by bswing

2012 Yaris It's a Car! Web Films won by Saatchi & Saatchi LA

2011 Help Me Choose won by Organic, Inc.

2010 Morningstar Farms Video Recipes won by Biggs|Gilmore



The 2021 Internet Advertising Competition Awards are open to all organizations and individuals (advertising and interactive agencies, corporate marketing departments, etc.) involved in the process of developing Internet advertising. Entries may be submitted online at



In addition to online video advertising, Awards will be presented within each of the industry categories and advertising formats such as:



Online ads (including banner, pop-up or interstitial)

Rich media ads

Social Media

Web sites (including microsites and landing pages)

Email message campaign

Online newsletter campaign

Online applications

Mobile apps

Voice Skills or Actions

Integrated ad campaign



In an effort to recognize those organizations that demonstrate exceptional development skills across multiple entries, agencies will be recognized with an Outstanding Advertising Developer award if they win six or more 6 awards. In 2020, seven agencies received this honor.



Judging for the IAC Awards will take place in February, 2021. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet advertising professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web advertising. Past competition judges have included top executives from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Arc Worldwide, Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, Campbell-Ewald, CNN, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Google, IBM Interactive, JWT, Mastercard, McCann Worldgroup, Possible, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Small Army, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman / Y&R.



A



About the Web Marketing Association



The Boston, MA, November 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best online video advertising in 86 industries as part of their 19th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their video work may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 29, 2021.“Online video has exploded in popularity over the past few years as a form of advertising and it looks like this trend is likely to continue,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. “Videos can be standalone viral projects, serials, or page-based creative. Each online video ad will be judged on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, and use of the medium. The IAC Awards provides an opportunity to find out who is doing an outstanding job creating online video. Winning awards is also a great marketing opportunity for the winners to promote their work to senior management, customers and prospects.”“We believe that winning an industry specific award is more valuable to the participant. It allows the participants to be judges against their peers, just like in the marketplace,” said Rice.Past Best of Show video winners from IAC Awards include:2020 Finding Whelmed won by Zambezi + Experience Kissimmee2019 Cell Counting Music Video won by Thermo Fisher Scientific2018 ADHD Unbranded Videos won by Shire and Intouch Solutions2017 Back to Work won by Pretty Damn Sweet2016 UpRight by Tross Creative won by Tross Creative2015 Blind Test Drive won by INNOCEAN USA2014 Finn & Friends “The Great Outdoors” won by Interlude, Y&R, Geometry Global2013 Twig the Fairy won by bswing2012 Yaris It's a Car! Web Films won by Saatchi & Saatchi LA2011 Help Me Choose won by Organic, Inc.2010 Morningstar Farms Video Recipes won by Biggs|GilmoreThe 2021 Internet Advertising Competition Awards are open to all organizations and individuals (advertising and interactive agencies, corporate marketing departments, etc.) involved in the process of developing Internet advertising. Entries may be submitted online at https://www.iacaward.org . The deadline for entry is January 29, 2021.In addition to online video advertising, Awards will be presented within each of the industry categories and advertising formats such as:Online ads (including banner, pop-up or interstitial)Rich media adsSocial MediaWeb sites (including microsites and landing pages)Email message campaignOnline newsletter campaignOnline applicationsMobile appsVoice Skills or ActionsIntegrated ad campaignIn an effort to recognize those organizations that demonstrate exceptional development skills across multiple entries, agencies will be recognized with an Outstanding Advertising Developer award if they win six or more 6 awards. In 2020, seven agencies received this honor.Judging for the IAC Awards will take place in February, 2021. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet advertising professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web advertising. Past competition judges have included top executives from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Arc Worldwide, Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, Campbell-Ewald, CNN, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Google, IBM Interactive, JWT, Mastercard, McCann Worldgroup, Possible, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Small Army, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman / Y&R. complete list of past winners can be found at the IAC Award Website.About the Web Marketing AssociationThe Web Marketing Association is an organization working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of online advertising, Internet marketing and promotion used to attract visitors to Web sites. The Web Marketing Association’s annual award programs, the WebAward Competition MobileWebAwards and the Internet Advertising Competition Awards , have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world since 1997.