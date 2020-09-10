Las Vegas Photographer Christian Purdie Brings Studio Quality Lighting Directly to Their Clients





More people are working from home than ever before. The days of going into the office to work with your peers are becoming less and less. It’s important for people to have a profile photo that represents who they are in person.



Families that are looking for a more modern look to their Las Vegas, NV, September 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Clients of Las Vegas photographer Christian Purdie no longer have to make the trip into his studio in order to get studio-quality lighting. Wireless mobile studio lighting, wifi professional Canon camera systems and fast processing MacBooks help CPP create a light mobile studio with a very small footprint and no wiring for power or to tether the equipment together. Carbon fiber light stands and Canons Speedlight system coupled with a small backdrop stand and clients have a mobile studio that can be brought to the comfort of their home or office to get studio-quality light without ever having to leave their place of business.More people are working from home than ever before. The days of going into the office to work with your peers are becoming less and less. It’s important for people to have a profile photo that represents who they are in person. Las Vegas headshot photographer Christian Purdie and his team have decades of experience creating headshots for their clients. CPP’s headshot recipe is a mobile studio with a white seamless backdrop that can reproduce thousands of headshots during a large corporate event or a single headshot for a professional looking to create a strong personal brand. After all your headshot is your brand.Families that are looking for a more modern look to their Las Vegas portrait photographer sessions can take advantage of the same mobile photography system on any outdoor location such as Red Rock Canyon or one of the busiest streets on the planet, the Las Vegas strip, or enjoy a Las Vegas family portrait photographer session in the convenience of their home or hotel. Families from all over the world have taken advantage of CPP’s Las Vegas Strip photographer sessions. Lots of people take family vacations in Las Vegas that offers a unique opportunity for a family portrait session since all of the family members are in one location at the same time.