Anthony Cherry is Going Viral with New Single "J-LO"

Anthony Cherry releases the hit single "J-LO" April 26, 2021 on all platforms. This single "J-LO" goes into the tales of "J-Lo without the doe." Anthony Cherry is changing and adding a different sound to the music industry keeping it fun and light.



Anthony Cherry is an American singer, actor, songwriter from St. Louis, Missouri now residing in Los Angeles, California. While being casted for the new hit tv series “Vicious” starring Tami Roman Dirby and directed by Kim Fields, his first love of music flourishes as well. With his passion for singing starting in 6th grade, and now opening up for moguls such as Lisa Reye during R&B Grammy weekend and performing in different major cities around the world. Anthony Cherry is a well rounded entertainer.



When arriving in LA in 2002 Mr. Cherry was in a tragic car accident being hit by a car. Before this tragic accident rerouted his life, he was booked for a recurring role on the television series “The Parkers” casted by Twinky Bird. The accident caused a broken neck leading him to switching his career back to styling hair to make ends meet. This sudden switch put him back in the light as a celebrity hairstylist with music and acting still in his scope.



Las Vegas, NV, June 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Anthony Cherry is going from the king of hair to the king of the stage.

Contact Information Baddiie Inc.

Elicionne Washington

805-538-2677

www.baddiieinc.com

Elicionne Washington

805-538-2677



www.baddiieinc.com



