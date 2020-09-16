New Photo Book - The Light of Days Gone By: Photographs by Craig Varjabedian

Craig Varjabedian is an award-winning photographer who explores the back roads of the American West, making pictures of the unique and quintessential. 45 years behind the camera, 14 books, 42 museum exhibitions and hundreds of original fine art photographic prints all comprise a rich and rewarding career. His images share awe-inspiring stories of the land and the people who live on it—one photograph at a time. Santa Fe, NM, September 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Award-winning photographer Craig Varjabedian’s new book "The Light of Days Gone By" was 45 years in the making. It celebrates with stunning imagery the journey of a photographer and the beautiful light he has witnessed and captured along the way. "The Light of Days Gone By" is a testament to Varjabedian’s vision and many years of hard work and will appeal to anyone who appreciates fine photography.Varjabedian’s photographs from the magnificent red hills of Ghost Ranch and gleaming white dunes of White Sands to more faraway places—from strong Native Americans to weathered cowboys and more—these expansive landscapes and intimate portraits are all presented in this beautifully printed book.Museum curator Catherine Whitney has said that, “Craig Varjabedian’s photography captures, with arresting clarity, the ineffable whispers of time and spirit layered deep in New Mexico's cultural landscape. Through the artful combination of his compassionate eye and technical virtuosity, he evokes the past in the present and the holy in the everyday.”The 48 color and black & white photographs were carefully curated by Varjabedian’s long time studio director Cindy Lane, to not only share the breadth of this photographer’s career but also to reveal relationships between individual images and from the themes he has explored over the years.Complementing the images are two essays. Cindy Lane provides insight into the photographer’s artistic vision and artist Myra Bullington looks not only at the importance of photographs as an aid to memory, but also shares an appreciation for the photographer and his work.The beautiful hardcover book is available from the photographer's studio and Amazon.com.Craig Varjabedian is an award-winning photographer who explores the back roads of the American West, making pictures of the unique and quintessential. 45 years behind the camera, 14 books, 42 museum exhibitions and hundreds of original fine art photographic prints all comprise a rich and rewarding career. His images share awe-inspiring stories of the land and the people who live on it—one photograph at a time.