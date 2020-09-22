Battlement Mesa Colorado Offers Rare Investment Opportunity of Over 25 Properties

The opportunity to own part of a unique community in Western Colorado is now available. Over 25 properties in Battlement Mesa, Colo., will be sold by auction on October 17 at 11 a.m. with preview dates on October 7 and 10.





Battlement Mesa offers the opportunity to purchase commercial property, hunting land and development land. Built in the 1970’s by Exxon, Battlement Mesa has become a retirement mecca and offers housing for workers for the busy Western Slope resort towns. It boasts many amenities including an 18-hole golf course, 52,000 sq. ft. recreation center, brand-new medical clinic, new high school, miles of walking and hiking trails and miles of Colorado River frontage.



Some of the properties for sale include:

· 56,730 sq. ft. Town Center commercial core property, which includes Clark’s Market

· 8,810 sq. ft. convenience center

· 1,061 acres of hunting land with prime elk, mule deer and waterfowl

· 575 acres of development land

· Residential lots

· Land with potential for conservation easements



“Affordable housing is becoming hard to find in Western Colorado, particularly in the Roaring Fork Valley and along the I-70 corridor between Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction,” says broker and auctioneer Gary Hubbell. “These parcels are primed for the next wave of development in Western Colorado. Many of the properties have all the utilities in place to start breaking ground, and we are seeing a lot of interest from builders and developers who can’t find well-priced land for their next projects.”



“There is an interesting mix of properties,” Hubbell says. “We have large commercial properties, some excellent hunting land, a shop building and garage with an RV storage center, a piece of industrial land near Rifle and several excellent development parcels. Many of the development fees have been paid, as the ownership has donated several parcels for schools, clinics and the fire station with many of the utilities already installed. It should be a very interesting auction. We are ready to answer any questions that investors may have.”



This rare investment opportunity is being sold by United Country Real Estate | Colorado Brokers and Auctioneers in coordination with United | Strategic Client Services. Learn more about the properties for sale as well as details for the auction by visiting www.BuyBattlementMesa.com or call 800-485-8214.



About United Country

