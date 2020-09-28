For a Limited Time, Proceeds from NaTeal Boutique's Newest Collection Benefit Genesis Women's Shelter

NaTeal Boutique and Women's Energy Network North Texas are donating 20% of the proceeds from the new NaTeal collection release from October 1 to October 15 to Genesis Women's Shelter. The new collection includes luxury swimwear, coverups, lingerie, shirts, skirts and dresses, sizes S to XL and handbags, handmade by women for women.





To view the collection and purchase, visit the NaTeal website at



“Genesis is an extraordinary organization. As a board member of a board member of Women Energy Network North Texas, I strongly believe in the partnership that WEN and Genesis have and I want to help make an impact,” says Natalia Cordry, founder and owner of NaTeal Boutique and board member of the Women Energy Network North Texas.



NaTeal Boutique was founded in Dallas, Texas in January of 2020 to support hard working Colombian women, the owner's country of origin. Through partnerships with companies that care about single moms and women benefits, NaTeal focuses on high quality women's fashion and accessories, made by women and made to last. Products are handmade in Colombia and environmentally aware, introducing the concept of sustainable fashion. Currently, NaTeal has partnerships with 4 companies, some of which are very small and some that have presence in 28 countries around the world. Even though the companies are very different in size the core values are the same, women supporting women and delivering high quality fashion.



