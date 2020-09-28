PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
NaTeal Boutique

NaTeal Boutique and Women's Energy Network North Texas are donating 20% of the proceeds from the new NaTeal collection release from October 1 to October 15 to Genesis Women's Shelter. The new collection includes luxury swimwear, coverups, lingerie, shirts, skirts and dresses, sizes S to XL and handbags, handmade by women for women.

For a Limited Time, Proceeds from NaTeal Boutique's Newest Collection Benefit Genesis Women's Shelter
Dallas, TX, September 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- NaTeal online Boutique and Women's Energy Network (WEN) North Texas are joining forces to benefit Genesis Women's Shelter, an "organization that gives women and children in abusive situations a path to lead an independent and safe life." On October 1, NaTeal is launching a new women’s collection including luxury swimwear, coverups, lingerie, shirts, skirts and dresses, sizes S to XL and handbags, handmade by women for women. NaTeal and WEN North Texas are donating 20% of proceeds from online purchases October 1 to October 15 to Genesis Women's Shelter.

To view the collection and purchase, visit the NaTeal website at www.NaTeal.com. Shipping is available in the US.

“Genesis is an extraordinary organization. As a board member of a board member of Women Energy Network North Texas, I strongly believe in the partnership that WEN and Genesis have and I want to help make an impact,” says Natalia Cordry, founder and owner of NaTeal Boutique and board member of the Women Energy Network North Texas.

NaTeal Boutique was founded in Dallas, Texas in January of 2020 to support hard working Colombian women, the owner's country of origin. Through partnerships with companies that care about single moms and women benefits, NaTeal focuses on high quality women's fashion and accessories, made by women and made to last. Products are handmade in Colombia and environmentally aware, introducing the concept of sustainable fashion. Currently, NaTeal has partnerships with 4 companies, some of which are very small and some that have presence in 28 countries around the world. Even though the companies are very different in size the core values are the same, women supporting women and delivering high quality fashion.

For more information visit: www.NaTeal.com or @nateal_boutique on Instagram.
Contact Information
NaTeal Boutique
Natalia Cordry
972-322-7279
Contact
www.nateal.com
Instagram @nateal_boutique
Attached Files

The faces behind NaTeal Boutique's products
Products are made in Colombia by women for women. NaTeal Boutique believes in women supporting women.
Filename: teammembers.jpg

NaTeal's founder and owner
Originally from Colombia and always wanting to help make an impact.
Filename: Natalia.jpg

Product sample
Products that will be available for purchase. New collection will be uploaded October 1.
Filename: Collage.png

