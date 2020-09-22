Sencore to Host a Three-Day Fall Virtual Event

Press Releases Sencore Press Release Share Blog

Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com. Sioux Falls, SD, September 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, has recently released the schedule for their upcoming fall virtual event. In light of many industry tradeshows being cancelled or postponed Sencore will be hosting a 3-day online fall virtual event. The three sessions will be hosted by Aaron Doughten, Seth VerMulm and Jason Dabbert, all Product Managers at Sencore. To register and attend visit www.sencore.com/2020-fall-virtual-event/ Oct. 6 (9:00am CT) - BISS-CA Technology Overview and ImplementationBISS CA is gearing up to replace BISS1 and BISS2 encryption protocols across the globe. The technology is poised to increase security for contribution and primary distribution systems and give content providers more control over who receives their content. Join Learn how BISS-CA will be the next-gen vendor agnostic security platform for the broadcast industry. Aaron Doughten, product manager at Sencore, will discuss the new functionality of the protocol and how it benefits content providers.Oct. 7 (10:30am CT) - Internet Delivery Protocols – Compare and ContrastDelivering real-time video across the internet is nothing new, but with so many options out there, how do you choose the one(s) that will best fit your specific needs? Redundancy, Cost, Latency, Management, Error Resiliency, Ease of use; these are all important factors to consider when choosing an internet delivery protocol for your distribution or contribution needs. Learn the details of each, to be able to make an educated and informed decision that best meets your objectives. Jason Dabbert, Product Manager at Sencore, will discuss the inner-workings and why each are important.Oct. 8 (10:30am CT) – Getting ATSC 3.0 content on MVPD networksAs ATSC 3.0 transmissions start coming online in North America, cable companies and other MVPDs that currently retransmit ATSC 1.0 broadcasts will need to figure out how to deal with these new 3.0 formats. In this webinar, Seth VerMulm, Senior Product Manager at Sencore, will explore the technical differences between ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 as well as look at signal paths and the necessary equipment to accommodate this new signal format in current delivery networks.About SencoreSencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com. Contact Information Sencore

Chelsea Hamann

605-978-4600



www.sencore.com



