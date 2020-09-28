PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Burrow Global

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Burrow Global: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Mark Vise New COO of Burrow Global


Houston, TX, September 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Mark Vise, current CFO of Burrow Global, will be taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), in addition to continuing in his CFO capacity. Mike Burrow, Chairman and CEO, stated, “In his new role Mark will focus on 'excellence in operations' with an emphasis on continuous improvement of Burrow Global’s work processes and customer delivery systems. This will free me up to focus more on face time with our clients and broader strategic initiatives.”

Mark joined Burrow Global in 2016 and has been a key member of the Executive Committee. He was also instrumental in the reboot of the Company’s quality management system and the establishment of the Committed to Quality or “C2Q” program. Mr. Burrow stated that the Company’s performance improvement in project execution can be traced to the entire organization embracing the C2Q framework.
Contact Information
Burrow Global
Mark Vise
713-963-0930
Contact
www.burrowglobal.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Burrow Global
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help