Mark Vise New COO of Burrow Global

Houston, TX, September 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mark Vise, current CFO of Burrow Global, will be taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), in addition to continuing in his CFO capacity. Mike Burrow, Chairman and CEO, stated, "In his new role Mark will focus on 'excellence in operations' with an emphasis on continuous improvement of Burrow Global's work processes and customer delivery systems. This will free me up to focus more on face time with our clients and broader strategic initiatives."Mark joined Burrow Global in 2016 and has been a key member of the Executive Committee. He was also instrumental in the reboot of the Company's quality management system and the establishment of the Committed to Quality or "C2Q" program. Mr. Burrow stated that the Company's performance improvement in project execution can be traced to the entire organization embracing the C2Q framework.