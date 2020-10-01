STL Acquires Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc., an Illinois-based Technology Consulting Company

Press Releases STL Press Release Share Blog

Headquartered in Pekin, Illinois, Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc. has been providing services to Illinois area businesses, schools, and government agencies since their founding in 2003. The acquisition includes STL welcoming six employees as well as the company’s founder & CEO, Jay Wendelin.



“I have personally known and partnered with the Wendelin Consulting Group for over 10 years,” said Tim Norman, President/Owner, STL.



“As we welcome the employees and customers of The Wendelin Consulting Group our focus will continue to be on serving our clients and providing the most value possible. This partnership will diversify our customer base and provides a missing. Despite the trying times, STL has seen 30% organic growth and will add to that with the acquisition. By expanding our team, it will help us to better serve existing customers while managing our growth,” Norman continued.



Jay Wendelin, CEO, WCG added, “By joining the STL team, together we can provide more value and flexibility for all of our clients. As we worked through this process it was evident that we share similar core values that focus on putting our clients and employees first. Our team is excited, it’s a great fit.”



Wendelin will join the STL Management team as the Chief Information Officer, where he will focus on the growth of a Client Solutions team that provides strategic management of STL’s partners.



STL’s portfolio of customers will now include approximately 100 additional managed IT clients all over the state of Illinois.



“This acquisition continues to solidify STL as a premier Cloud and Managed Services Provider. Our integration approach is designed to keep our sights fixed on expanding our business in 2021. WCG provides us with the additional firepower to continue developing partnerships in Central Illinois, but also Wisconsin, Chicago and the St. Louis markets while maintaining headquarters in Bloomington (IL),” said Trey Rogers, Director of Operations, STL.



About STL

An acronym for Sky’s The Limit, STL was founded in 1991 by Tim and Katie Norman. Driven by a culture of strong Midwestern values, STL provides state-of-the-art business and technology solutions. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, STL has additional offices in Chicago, and Appleton, Wisconsin.



STL is a leading provider of Managed IT solutions, including Cybersecurity, Public and Private Cloud, and Backup & Disaster Recovery services for small to large organizations in the Midwest.



Another STL entity, STL Staffing, also has 30 years of expertise providing staffing and hiring solutions to customers in a variety of industries.



Media Contact

Todd Crull

Marketing Manager, STL

309.661.5740

