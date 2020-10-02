PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Contractors Wardrobe

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Contractors Wardrobe: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Contractors Wardrobe (Cw Doors®) Premieres New Corporate Video for National Manufacturing Day


Contractors Wardrobe (Cw Doors®) Premieres New Corporate Video for National Manufacturing Day
Los Angeles, CA, October 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Contractors Wardrobe (Cw Doors®), a manufacturing organization based out of Valencia, California, is premiering their new corporate video for National Manufacturing Day, which takes place each year on the first Friday of October.

“Our new video highlights the people and processes that makes Contractors Wardrobe a trusted partner in the manufacturing industry,” says Jarod Butts, President of Contractors Wardrobe. Adds Bill Conn, VP of Marketing and Retail Sales, “We’ve seen the power of social media the past few months with our own brand, and as new audiences are introduced to our story, this video hopes to add to that conversation, embracing the 'Made in America' ethos so many of us live by.”

You can view the video on @ContractorsWardrobe and follow along with #MFGDay20.
Contact Information
Contractors Wardrobe
Dominic DeMaria
(661) 257-1177
Contact
cwdoors.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Contractors Wardrobe
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help