Press Releases Veego, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Veego, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Veego Software is a Finalist Two Times Over for AI Technology

Israel-based startup perfects the internet experience.





The Computing AI & Machine Learning Awards honor the best companies, individuals, and projects in AI. The awards highlight industry innovators and showcase projects and technologies that deserve industry-wide recognition.



Artificial Intelligence as a concept has existed for decades, but only in recent years have businesses begun large-scale adoption. AI technologies are already reshaping the world and changing the way we work, play, and learn. Veego’s AI and ML technologies are revolutionizing Customer Experience (CX) and Customer Support (CS) on behalf of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) who bring internet service to the home for billions of users.



Veego applies Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to perfect the Internet user experience in the Connected Home. Providing ISPs with ongoing visibility of all connected devices and the services running on them, Veego continuously measures every user’s Quality of Experience (QoE) from each internet session in its own context, uniquely taking into consideration the factors that are crucial to each type of device and service.



From its vantage point in the home router and with support from the Cloud, Veego’s AI automatically detects problems and behavior anomalies that affect QoE, analyzes their root cause end-to-end – anywhere along the service-delivery chain within and beyond the home – and resolves problems even before users encounter them.



“This is an important international recognition of our significant AI and ML innovations,” Veego CEO, Amir Kotler, said. “In just our second year of operation, our technology is already transforming customer experience and customer care for residential internet users and the ISPs who support them.”



About Veego

Veego continuously perfects Internet user experience in the Connected Home. It uniquely provides Internet Service Providers with ongoing visibility of all home devices and the services running on them. The context-aware solution quantifies every user’s Quality of Experience. From its vantage point in the home router and other CPE, with support from the Cloud, Veego automatically detects faults and behavior anomalies, analyzes their root-cause end to end - within and beyond the home - and resolves problems even before users encounter them. Veego bolsters Customer Support by facilitating subscriber Self Care with easy-to-follow recommendations and arming CSRs with assessments and effective action suggestions that deflect and shorten support calls, reduce truck rolls and eliminate unnecessary hardware replacements. The Veego Cloud continuously collects vast volumes of device and service performance, experience and event data generated from home routers across the entire ISP user base for valuable analysis and insights. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io. New York, NY, October 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Veego Software, an Israel-based startup that perfects the internet experience in the connected home through the application of AI and other innovative technologies, today announced that it has been named by Computing as an award finalist for 2020 in not one but two categories: Best AI Startup and Best Emerging Technology in AI.The Computing AI & Machine Learning Awards honor the best companies, individuals, and projects in AI. The awards highlight industry innovators and showcase projects and technologies that deserve industry-wide recognition.Artificial Intelligence as a concept has existed for decades, but only in recent years have businesses begun large-scale adoption. AI technologies are already reshaping the world and changing the way we work, play, and learn. Veego’s AI and ML technologies are revolutionizing Customer Experience (CX) and Customer Support (CS) on behalf of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) who bring internet service to the home for billions of users.Veego applies Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to perfect the Internet user experience in the Connected Home. Providing ISPs with ongoing visibility of all connected devices and the services running on them, Veego continuously measures every user’s Quality of Experience (QoE) from each internet session in its own context, uniquely taking into consideration the factors that are crucial to each type of device and service.From its vantage point in the home router and with support from the Cloud, Veego’s AI automatically detects problems and behavior anomalies that affect QoE, analyzes their root cause end-to-end – anywhere along the service-delivery chain within and beyond the home – and resolves problems even before users encounter them.“This is an important international recognition of our significant AI and ML innovations,” Veego CEO, Amir Kotler, said. “In just our second year of operation, our technology is already transforming customer experience and customer care for residential internet users and the ISPs who support them.”About VeegoVeego continuously perfects Internet user experience in the Connected Home. It uniquely provides Internet Service Providers with ongoing visibility of all home devices and the services running on them. The context-aware solution quantifies every user’s Quality of Experience. From its vantage point in the home router and other CPE, with support from the Cloud, Veego automatically detects faults and behavior anomalies, analyzes their root-cause end to end - within and beyond the home - and resolves problems even before users encounter them. Veego bolsters Customer Support by facilitating subscriber Self Care with easy-to-follow recommendations and arming CSRs with assessments and effective action suggestions that deflect and shorten support calls, reduce truck rolls and eliminate unnecessary hardware replacements. The Veego Cloud continuously collects vast volumes of device and service performance, experience and event data generated from home routers across the entire ISP user base for valuable analysis and insights. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io. Contact Information Veego

Assaf Katan

+972 54 444 7744



www.veego.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Veego, Inc.