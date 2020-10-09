PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Molecular Glasses, Inc. Receives European Patent for Molecular Glass Mixtures for Organic Electronics Applications


Rochester, NY, October 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The European Patent Office has awarded patent number EP 3083881 to Molecular Glasses, Inc. for “Molecular Glass Mixtures For Organic Electronics Applications.”

The new patent covers the preparation of crosslinkable and non-crystallizable hole-transporting, electron-transporting, ambipolar and luminescent compositions of matter, including procedures to ensure their purity.

Also covered is a process of printing dopants image-wise on the surface of a host material plasticized with a very low-glass-transition-temperature (Tg) crosslinkable multifunctional material. The lower-Tg composition enables subsequent thermal diffusion of the dopants into the host layer uniformly at a very low temperature (below 80° C) without the assistance of solvent. Once dopant diffusion is completed, the layer is exposed to actinic energy for crosslinking and restoration of its original thermal properties.

According to Mike Molaire, Molecular Glasses’ CEO and Founder, “OLED televisions and other large displays are currently too expensive to compete adequately with LCD displays. Inkjet printing is being looked at to reduce large displays manufacturing cost. This new process provides a better solution than current inkjet manufacturing methods: better pixel uniformity, no need for high boiling solvents, no 'coffee ring', higher resolution and better pixel uniformity."

About Molecular Glasses, Inc.
Molecular Glasses, Inc. is a supplier of patented materials to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) for use in displays (cell phones and tablets for example, and specialty lighting). Molecular Glasses is positioned to transform OLED applications across large and small scale displays, automotive electronics, lighting, and more, disrupting a market segment estimated to reach $4 billion by 2020. www.molecularglasses.com
Molecular Glasses™, SurfaceJET™, OLEDIQ™ are trademarks of Molecular Glasses, Inc.
Contact Information
Molecular Glasses, Inc.
Mike Molaire
585-210-2861
Contact
molecularglasses.com
1999 Lake Ave., B82 Suite B106, Rochester, NY 14650
Attached Files
The European Patent Office Has Awarded Patent Number EP 3083881 to Molecular Glasses, Inc. for “Molecular Glass Mixtures for Organic Electronics Applications
Filename: EP3083881B1.pdf

