Press Releases The Law Offices of John Caravella P.C. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from The Law Offices of John Caravella P.C.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: The Law Offices of John Caravella to Co-Present in Halfmoon Seminars October 29th Webinar





The Webinar’s Agenda will consist of the following:



Outline:



Webinar Agenda

NY Webinar – October 29, 2020 from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM



- Complying with the Rules and Regulations on the Practice of Architecture

- Understanding the Law of Architectural Copyright

- Complying with Barrier-Free Requirements

- Determining Which Code Applies to Your Project

- Overview of Contract Law for Architects

- Stormwater Management Compliance Update

- Environmental Compliance Overview for Architects

- Building Code Update

- Ethical Issues in Sustainable Design

- Understanding and Preventing Greenwashing

- OSHA Construction Site Safety Compliance Overview



Mr. Caravella will be presenting on the following topics – Building Code Update (9:45 am – 10:30 am), Complying with Barrier Free Requirements (10:45 am – 12:00 pm), and Complying with the Law of Design Professional Service Corporations. (2:00 pm – 3:00 pm)



The webinar will run from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM and will consist of three breaks every hour and a half. To attend, please click the link here: https://www.halfmoonseminars.org/webinars/



About The Law Offices of John Caravella, P.C: The Law Offices of John Caravella, P.C., practices primarily in Construction Litigation, Supplier Disputes, Construction Contract Claims, Construction Defects, Construction Disputes, Labor Laws, House Lifting Cases, Real Estate Services, Construction Arbitration and Construction Contract Advising. Based in Long Island, our firm has three offices in Uniondale, Melville, and Ft Lauderdale, FL. For more information, please contact nicole@liconstructionlaw.com



About Halfmoon Education Incorporated:

HalfMoon Education began providing high-quality continuing education seminars to professionals in 1996. In 2012, HalfMoon was transferred from HalfMoon LLC to the new not-for-profit organization, HalfMoon Education Inc. At that same time, HalfMoon Education acquired Foxmoor Continuing Education, a respected provider of post-secondary learning activities and programs for attorneys, accountants, and financial professionals. In addition to our quality seminars and webinars, we take pride in providing you with unsurpassed customer service and guarantee your satisfaction. We listen to your program suggestions and ideas for improvement, resolve your complaints, and make sure your CE credits are reported or you receive the documentation you need to substantiate your achievements. Uniondale, NY, October 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Long Island Construction Attorney, John Caravella, Esq. will be co-presenting for Halfmoon Seminars "Laws for New York Architects" on October 29th, 2020. Along with two other New York construction industry professionals, Mr. Caravella and his other co-presenters will discuss the fine details of Law for New York Architects.The Webinar’s Agenda will consist of the following:Outline:Webinar AgendaNY Webinar – October 29, 2020 from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM- Complying with the Rules and Regulations on the Practice of Architecture- Understanding the Law of Architectural Copyright- Complying with Barrier-Free Requirements- Determining Which Code Applies to Your Project- Overview of Contract Law for Architects- Stormwater Management Compliance Update- Environmental Compliance Overview for Architects- Building Code Update- Ethical Issues in Sustainable Design- Understanding and Preventing Greenwashing- OSHA Construction Site Safety Compliance OverviewMr. Caravella will be presenting on the following topics – Building Code Update (9:45 am – 10:30 am), Complying with Barrier Free Requirements (10:45 am – 12:00 pm), and Complying with the Law of Design Professional Service Corporations. (2:00 pm – 3:00 pm)The webinar will run from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM and will consist of three breaks every hour and a half. To attend, please click the link here: https://www.halfmoonseminars.org/webinars/About The Law Offices of John Caravella, P.C: The Law Offices of John Caravella, P.C., practices primarily in Construction Litigation, Supplier Disputes, Construction Contract Claims, Construction Defects, Construction Disputes, Labor Laws, House Lifting Cases, Real Estate Services, Construction Arbitration and Construction Contract Advising. Based in Long Island, our firm has three offices in Uniondale, Melville, and Ft Lauderdale, FL. For more information, please contact nicole@liconstructionlaw.comAbout Halfmoon Education Incorporated:HalfMoon Education began providing high-quality continuing education seminars to professionals in 1996. In 2012, HalfMoon was transferred from HalfMoon LLC to the new not-for-profit organization, HalfMoon Education Inc. At that same time, HalfMoon Education acquired Foxmoor Continuing Education, a respected provider of post-secondary learning activities and programs for attorneys, accountants, and financial professionals. In addition to our quality seminars and webinars, we take pride in providing you with unsurpassed customer service and guarantee your satisfaction. We listen to your program suggestions and ideas for improvement, resolve your complaints, and make sure your CE credits are reported or you receive the documentation you need to substantiate your achievements. Contact Information The Law Offices of John Caravella P.C.

John Caravella

(516) 462-7051



www.LIConstructionLaw.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Law Offices of John Caravella P.C.