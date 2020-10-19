PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Tasteful Treasures

Author Jade’s Desire to Appear at Chicago Book Signing


Chicago, IL, October 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tasteful Treasures is proud to announce the upcoming book signing event of author and certified sexual expert Jade’s Desire at the Haven Entertainment Center - Room 43 on Saturday, October 31 beginning at 9p.m.

Jade’s Desire will be signing copies of the "The Real Thoughts of A Sexual Submissive" (Firebrand Publishing, 978-1-941907-19-1, $19.99, 104 pages). Highlighting her wild adventures and true life experiences, author and certified sexual expert Jade’s Desire expertly addresses women’s sexuality and empowerment for a diverse audience in her first book release.

In addition to the book signing, light refreshments will be served along with prize raffles, exclusive adult toy vendors and a cash bar will be available for attendees.

Haven Entertainment Center is located at 932 East 43rd Street, Chicago, IL 60653. Due to extra safety measures to ensure social distancing, this event is by invitation only. For more information or to RSVP, please contact jadesdesire69@gmail.com.

To learn more about Tasteful Treasures and Jade’s Desire, please visit the publisher’s website at www.firebrandpublishing.com/books/book-author/jadesdesire/

About Jade’s Desire

Jades Desire, the no-nonsense, energetic and relatable author of "The Real Thoughts of A Sexual Submissive" based in Atlanta, GA. Highlighting her wild adventures and true life experiences, author and certified sexual expert Jade’s Desire expertly addresses women’s sexuality and empowerment for a diverse audience.
Contact Information
BrandInc PR
Brandi Sims
580-749-9042
Contact
www.brandincpr.com
Attached Files

Event Flyer
Filename: B4757A7A-D7FE-4F32-A0DF-8B82.jpeg

