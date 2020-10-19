Press Releases Tasteful Treasures Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Tasteful Treasures: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Author Jade’s Desire to Appear at Chicago Book Signing





Jade’s Desire will be signing copies of the "The Real Thoughts of A Sexual Submissive" (Firebrand Publishing, 978-1-941907-19-1, $19.99, 104 pages). Highlighting her wild adventures and true life experiences, author and certified sexual expert Jade’s Desire expertly addresses women’s sexuality and empowerment for a diverse audience in her first book release.



In addition to the book signing, light refreshments will be served along with prize raffles, exclusive adult toy vendors and a cash bar will be available for attendees.



Haven Entertainment Center is located at 932 East 43rd Street, Chicago, IL 60653. Due to extra safety measures to ensure social distancing, this event is by invitation only. For more information or to RSVP, please contact jadesdesire69@gmail.com.



To learn more about Tasteful Treasures and Jade’s Desire, please visit the publisher’s website at www.firebrandpublishing.com/books/book-author/jadesdesire/



About Jade’s Desire



Jades Desire, the no-nonsense, energetic and relatable author of "The Real Thoughts of A Sexual Submissive" based in Atlanta, GA. Highlighting her wild adventures and true life experiences, author and certified sexual expert Jade’s Desire expertly addresses women’s sexuality and empowerment for a diverse audience. Chicago, IL, October 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tasteful Treasures is proud to announce the upcoming book signing event of author and certified sexual expert Jade’s Desire at the Haven Entertainment Center - Room 43 on Saturday, October 31 beginning at 9p.m.Jade’s Desire will be signing copies of the "The Real Thoughts of A Sexual Submissive" (Firebrand Publishing, 978-1-941907-19-1, $19.99, 104 pages). Highlighting her wild adventures and true life experiences, author and certified sexual expert Jade’s Desire expertly addresses women’s sexuality and empowerment for a diverse audience in her first book release.In addition to the book signing, light refreshments will be served along with prize raffles, exclusive adult toy vendors and a cash bar will be available for attendees.Haven Entertainment Center is located at 932 East 43rd Street, Chicago, IL 60653. Due to extra safety measures to ensure social distancing, this event is by invitation only. For more information or to RSVP, please contact jadesdesire69@gmail.com.To learn more about Tasteful Treasures and Jade’s Desire, please visit the publisher’s website at www.firebrandpublishing.com/books/book-author/jadesdesire/About Jade’s DesireJades Desire, the no-nonsense, energetic and relatable author of "The Real Thoughts of A Sexual Submissive" based in Atlanta, GA. Highlighting her wild adventures and true life experiences, author and certified sexual expert Jade’s Desire expertly addresses women’s sexuality and empowerment for a diverse audience. Contact Information BrandInc PR

Brandi Sims

580-749-9042



www.brandincpr.com

Attached Files

Event Flyer Filename: B4757A7A-D7FE-4F32-A0DF-8B82.jpeg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tasteful Treasures