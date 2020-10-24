AAC's NavigateOne™ Delivers a Successful CIS/WMS Implementation with Provo City

AAC Utility Partners is pleased to announce that Provo City has successfully completed the implementation of their new Cayenta CIS/WMS System. Under the leadership of AAC’s NavigateOne™ methodology, the new system officially went live on July 6, 2020.





AAC gratefully acknowledges the tremendous support of Customer Service Director, Karen Larsen who served as Provo’s lead executive on the project; Chief Administrative Officer, Wayne Parker; and the entire Provo project team. The Work Management System was a new operational component for the City and, coupled with bringing a new utility billing system online at the same time, this required the full project team to rise to the challenge of both updating legacy software and incorporating a significant cultural adjustment. On completion of the project, Larsen stated, “AAC not only managed our project with excellence, they brought the professional expertise we needed to manage our organizational change across the board – absolutely a key factor in the success of this milestone transformation for Provo City.”



The CIS/WMS implementation project was completed within budget and ran on schedule with the exception of a necessary delay of about two months from the initial go-live date due to COVID-19 restrictions and remote work requirements. AAC continued to work with the Provo project team through post-go-live oversight and evaluation.



With the project now live for its first three months, AAC Managing Partner, Edwin Crow shared, "It has been a rewarding experience working with an organization so committed to excellence as exemplified by Karen Larsen and the entire team at Provo City. We had our challenges, but in the end a total team effort – Provo City, Cayenta, MAK Solutions, and AAC – concluded with a successful system implementation."



AAC Utility Partners, LLC provides consulting services exclusively to utilities for the transformation of mission critical systems, including CIS, ERP, FMIS, WMS, MDMS, AMI. AAC assists utility agencies with Strategy/Assessment, Selection/Cloud Adoption, and Project Implementation Leadership Services. Through a foundational vendor-independent methodology – NavigateOne™ – AAC has pioneered a proprietary set of proven processes, tools, templates, and software completely scalable and customizable to the unique needs of utilities software initiatives. AAC is the leading independent cloud consulting firm focused on utility industry specific applications and business process services. For more information, visit www.teamaac.com.



Provo City is consistently recognized nationally for its outstanding quality of life, well-being, and as a beautiful place to live. This project was coordinated Citywide across the following departments: The Power Department provides reliable electricity with superior customer service to the residents and businesses in Provo, operating and maintaining over 35,000 meters, 380 miles of distribution lines, 48 miles of transmission lines and 18 substation transformers. The Public Works Department delivers on average 25,000 gallons of fresh water through 384 miles of water main to over 18,000 water connections, processing on the average of 15 million gallons of waste water daily at the reclamation plant, keeping clear over 123 miles of storm drain and managing all functions at the Provo City Airport, as well as other core City services. The Finance Division is a part of Administrative Services and provides financial and administrative support for internal and external customers.