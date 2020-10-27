Relatives of PS752 Victims File Lawsuit Against the Islamic Republic of Iran in U.S. District Court

Press Releases Herischi & Associates LLC Press Release Share Blog

With this lawsuit, Herischi & Associates hopes to hold accountable the perpetrators on behalf of the surviving family and the people of Iran. Herischi & Associates LLC is asking for compensatory and punitive damages exceeding one billion U.S. Dollars on behalf of the victims’ families. Bethesda, MD, October 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Herischi & Associates LLC, on behalf of the families of several of the 176 victims who died when Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was allegedly shot down by Iranian air defenses, has filed a suit in D.C. District Court against the Iranian government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The Plaintiffs, who are U.S. citizens, bring this suit against The Islamic Republic of Iran, The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps., et. al. to allege severe personal injuries, wrongful death, and other irreparable harm suffered as a result of Defendants’ unlawful acts of terrorism, aircraft sabotage, extrajudicial killing, and other torts against Plaintiff and Plaintiffs’ immediate relatives. The Plaintiffs hope this case will be an effective step to prosecute and hold accountable the perpetrators and enablers of this crime. This complaint is one of the many international legal attempts against Iran and IRGC.The lawsuit alleges: on January 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC); at first, the Iranian government denied responsibility for the crash; however, following video evidence of two Iranian Tor-M1 surface-to-air missiles used to shoot down the aircraft, on January 11, 2020, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted that the IRGC and Iranian military were responsible for the “mistaken” targeting and launch; in a July 13, 2020 interim report, the Iranian government claimed that “human error” in the military’s weapons system caused the aircraft to be erroneously identified as a cruise missile; this “mistake” led to the death of all 176 passengers and crew members, including men, women, and children; a few months later, on July 13, 2020 in an interim report, the Iranian government claimed that so-called “human error” in the military’s weapons system caused the aircraft to be erroneously identified as a cruise missile; Plaintiffs assert that Defendants could not have reasonably mistaken the approximately 129 ft. Boeing 737-800 aircraft - the most widely used narrowbody aircraft - with a cruise missile, and instead intentionally targeted a civilian aircraft with military weaponry.Ali Herischi, Esq., Attorney for Plaintiffs says, "As a direct and proximate result of the alleged willful, wrongful, intentional, and reckless acts of the IRGC, which is a branch of the Iranian military and thus directly funded by the Iranian government, the Plaintiffs have suffered unimaginable amounts of suffering and pain due to the deaths of their relatives."With this lawsuit, Herischi & Associates hopes to hold accountable the perpetrators on behalf of the surviving family and the people of Iran. Herischi & Associates LLC is asking for compensatory and punitive damages exceeding one billion U.S. Dollars on behalf of the victims’ families. Contact Information Herischi & Associates LLC

Ali Herischi

301-363-4540



www.ibhlaw.com



