Press Releases Melody Trice Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Melody Trice: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: TV Host, Model and Actress Melody Trice Launches Online Store for Women of All Sizes at Unlmtd Access





Melody’s life has emulated her brand of being unlimited, with a career that includes modeling, working as a cosmetologist; owning a retail store; acting for television & films; as well as a television host and producer for her own talk show; motivational speaker, and now expanding her retail expertise online. Melody’s achievements landed her on the “Steve Harvey Show” and “Dish National L.A.” Her “The Melody Trice Show” garners on average 2 million households each week. Trice’s show is aired on various cable networks on Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV. On her nationally syndicated show she has interviewed icons, such as Omar Gooding, Mark Wahlberg, Hill Harper, Debbie Allen and Nick Cannon. Melody has covered many high-profile red carpeted events in Hollywood. As an actress she has credits on projects for Sony and Fox studios. As a motivational speaker Trice has used that skill to give back to the community by sponsoring the Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference by serving on the professional industry panel providing advice to the attendees.



A Florida native, Melody Trice’s slogan on “The Melody Trice Show” is “unlimited life with Melody Trice,” and she carries that same mind-set with her Unlmted Access online store merchandise. The fashions are classy, chic, and stylish enough for work, play and a night out on town. A strong believer in God’s influence in her life that provides her with unlimited access to the world, Trice sees no limit to what she can do.



www.unlmtdaccess.com



Social Media:

@MelodyTrice (Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook)

@TheMelodyTriceShow (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook)

@UnlmtdAccess (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) Los Angeles, CA, October 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Television personality, television producer, model, actress and motivational speaker Melody Trice (“The Melody Trice Show”) announces the launch of her online retail store for women of all sizes called Unlmtd Access, branded as “Unlmtd Access.” She seeks to help women look confident in their own skin. The website www.unlmtdaccess.com has an amazing collection of fashions.Melody’s life has emulated her brand of being unlimited, with a career that includes modeling, working as a cosmetologist; owning a retail store; acting for television & films; as well as a television host and producer for her own talk show; motivational speaker, and now expanding her retail expertise online. Melody’s achievements landed her on the “Steve Harvey Show” and “Dish National L.A.” Her “The Melody Trice Show” garners on average 2 million households each week. Trice’s show is aired on various cable networks on Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV. On her nationally syndicated show she has interviewed icons, such as Omar Gooding, Mark Wahlberg, Hill Harper, Debbie Allen and Nick Cannon. Melody has covered many high-profile red carpeted events in Hollywood. As an actress she has credits on projects for Sony and Fox studios. As a motivational speaker Trice has used that skill to give back to the community by sponsoring the Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference by serving on the professional industry panel providing advice to the attendees.A Florida native, Melody Trice’s slogan on “The Melody Trice Show” is “unlimited life with Melody Trice,” and she carries that same mind-set with her Unlmted Access online store merchandise. The fashions are classy, chic, and stylish enough for work, play and a night out on town. A strong believer in God’s influence in her life that provides her with unlimited access to the world, Trice sees no limit to what she can do.www.unlmtdaccess.comSocial Media:@MelodyTrice (Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook)@TheMelodyTriceShow (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook)@UnlmtdAccess (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) Contact Information MT Publicity

Melody Trice

424-245-5719





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Melody Trice