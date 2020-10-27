Press Releases Trivium Technology Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Trivium Technology Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Trivium Signs with Fieldmotion

Trivium Technology signs with Fieldmotion for New England.





Trivium Technology, Inc. announced today that they have signed a Reseller Agreement to represent Fieldmotion, in the New England Territory. Trivium looked at Fieldmotion several years ago, and after evacuating several systems in the service automation space. Trivium has selected Fieldmotion because of the technology it brings to the customer, its ease of use and value it brings to the SMB market. “We are excited to be able to finely bring to the New England market a service automation product that we believe is heads above the competition, from the technician in the field to the billing in the back office one smooth step,” said Frank Leonard, President of Trivium Technology, Inc. “The Fieldmotion product truly represents the best value and functionality for small to medium-sized business and we look forward too many, many more successful years of working with Fieldmotion,” he added.



Trivium Technology is a value-added reseller (VAR) of a full line of leading-edge technology products and services for small- to medium-sized business, enabling them to build more efficient business models, maximize their technology investments, and eliminate the confusion of working with multiple service providers.



About Trivium Technology, Inc.

Trivium Technology, Inc. is a Managed Service Provider Servicing New England, that specializes in software sales, service and support to the small and medium sized business market. They help business manage their information to become more efficient and more profitable. Visit their website at www.Triviumtech.net



About Fieldmotion

Fieldmotion is a cloud based Field Service Management Platform that helps companies better manage the communication between office and field staff. Their Platform helps make it easier for companies across a wide range of industries to schedule jobs, manage assets, allocate stock and go paperless through its CRM and Mobile APP. Fieldmotion can digitize your paperwork and include signature capture and photographs. Visit their website at www.fieldmotion.com Worcester, MA, October 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Trivium Technology, Inc. Reseller for Fieldmotion; Local firm signs Reseller Agreement with Fieldmotion LimitedTrivium Technology, Inc. announced today that they have signed a Reseller Agreement to represent Fieldmotion, in the New England Territory. Trivium looked at Fieldmotion several years ago, and after evacuating several systems in the service automation space. Trivium has selected Fieldmotion because of the technology it brings to the customer, its ease of use and value it brings to the SMB market. “We are excited to be able to finely bring to the New England market a service automation product that we believe is heads above the competition, from the technician in the field to the billing in the back office one smooth step,” said Frank Leonard, President of Trivium Technology, Inc. “The Fieldmotion product truly represents the best value and functionality for small to medium-sized business and we look forward too many, many more successful years of working with Fieldmotion,” he added.Trivium Technology is a value-added reseller (VAR) of a full line of leading-edge technology products and services for small- to medium-sized business, enabling them to build more efficient business models, maximize their technology investments, and eliminate the confusion of working with multiple service providers.About Trivium Technology, Inc.Trivium Technology, Inc. is a Managed Service Provider Servicing New England, that specializes in software sales, service and support to the small and medium sized business market. They help business manage their information to become more efficient and more profitable. Visit their website at www.Triviumtech.netAbout FieldmotionFieldmotion is a cloud based Field Service Management Platform that helps companies better manage the communication between office and field staff. Their Platform helps make it easier for companies across a wide range of industries to schedule jobs, manage assets, allocate stock and go paperless through its CRM and Mobile APP. Fieldmotion can digitize your paperwork and include signature capture and photographs. Visit their website at www.fieldmotion.com Contact Information Trivium Technology Inc.

Frank Leonard

508-353-2605



www.triviumtech.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Trivium Technology Inc.