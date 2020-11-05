Adapex and Dsquared Sales Form Advertising Sales Partnership

Press Releases Adapex Press Release Share Blog

Adapex and Dsquared team up to offer PMP opportunities to advertisers and brands through the Adapex Network of vetted publishers.





The partnership aims to fortify Adapex’s position in the marketplace as a provider of programmatic and direct deals for agency/brand campaigns for our rapidly expanding roster of publisher partners.



Debra Fleenor, CEO and Founder of Adapex says, "Thanks to our explosive growth we wanted to continue to enhance our strategic relationships with advertisers and agencies to create more PMP opportunities for both sides. Partnering with Dsquared Sales was a natural extension for this initiative. We are thrilled with the new partnership."



Dsquared Sales is led by its President David Drucker and has experienced account executives in NY, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Florida. Drucker says, “We are excited to partner with Adapex to help strategically deliver their amazing story to the digital ad world. Through our sales experience and extensive client relationships, we look forward to introducing the Adapex Network and sharing the value it delivers to brands across many verticals.”



The Adapex Network is uniquely positioned to deliver a large scale audience with over 400 million unique visitors a month and 2 billion impressions. The network is comprised of vetted, select publishers delivering quality content through targeted verticals. Packages can be created to meet specific performance goals or by targeting a specific vertical (ie, Health, Beauty, News, Finance, Travel, Gaming, Entertainment, and others), or customized based on advertiser goals.



About Adapex

Founded in 2013, Adapex was built with a publisher-first philosophy “By the publisher and for the publisher.” Adapex was one of the first companies to dig into advertising operations and partner with publishers to streamline and simplify monetization. They work with top publishers to maximize revenue while protecting the user experience.



About Dsquared Sales

Founded in 2018 Dsquared Sales is a full-service sales firm with national, regional, and local coverage expertise. The firm offers award-winning sales training, micro-influencing campaigns, and recruitment for individuals and company sales forces. The Dsquared Sales training process is proven, easy to use, and has generated results for individuals and company sales forces in many fields. Every program is customized to specific business needs. They work with clients in a range of industries and with all media - Digital, Audio, TV, and OTT platforms.



Contact

Debra Fleenor, Founder and CEO

debra@adapex.io



David Drucker

President

