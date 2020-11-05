XO Private Launches Risk Masters

Press Releases XO Private Press Release Share Blog

Connecting the security & medical travel risk industry with the finest travel designers around the globe.





“It is clear that future high-end leisure travellers will demand more emphasis on health and safety as well as risk management during their journeys,” says Roger Hyde, Risk Masters Director. “Risk Masters provides a special opportunity for world-class companies providing such services to connect directly to the high-end travel designers who organise the principal's travel within this market.”



Risk Masters ensures there is no need for the high-end risk management sector to lose valuable time identifying who the "best of the best" players are in each market, research the right contact person within each organisation, analyse all travel trade shows in order to find the one that could best connect them with the finest travel designers in a specific market and much more.



"Travellers are eager for more exciting trips, greater challenges, and increasingly exclusive destinations each of which makes access to Global Rescue’s medical, security, evacuation and travel risk management services an ideal service opportunity for XO Private members," said Daniel Richards, Global Rescue CEO - a leader in travel risk, crisis management and response.



Moreover, in addition to being able to take full advantage of XO Private's long standing expertise and research, the platform also offers an attractive mix of cost-effective tools to successfully communicate with the elite among travel designers and remain top of mind.



“For many years we've provided security and medical travel risk management solutions to a select number of tour operators and their UHNW clients not only in our Asia/Pacific back yard, but also globally as far afield as the Amazon jungle and Antarctica,” said Troy Claydon, Managing Director of Australia based Panoptic Solutions. “We're delighted to be part of the unique Risk Masters platform to showcase our discreet, but valuable service to the wider high-end travel designer and tour operator market globally.”



A series of informative white papers are also being prepared for regular publishing. These aim to better inform both the high-end travel market on the value added by including professional risk management during the planning and delivery of guest journeys, and the security industry on how best to cater for and attract clients from the bespoke travel market. These papers will add demonstrable value to both sectors by both increasing demand for services while also helping tailor a more finessed supply.



“Innovation is core at XO Private. Connecting the major players within these respective, high-end market niches has never been done before. We look forward to catalyse long standing, mutually beneficial partnerships between them which will ultimately lead to a safer travel experience for HNWI’s,” said Yvan Vermeesch, founder of XO Private.



