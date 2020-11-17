Berkley Design Professional’s BDP Risk® Learning Management System Named Brandon Hall Group 2020 Silver Excellence Award Winner

Press Releases Berkley Alliance Managers Press Release Share Blog

“This year we had a remarkable increase in the number of BDP Risk® users and tripled our course participation,” said Diane P. Mika, vice president and director of risk management education at Berkley Design Professional. “But perhaps the strongest indicator of success is our confirmation of the relationship between risk management education participation and a decrease in claims.”



When at least one person in a firm completed a BDP Risk® education program, the likelihood of a claim decreased by more than 12% as compared to firms that had zero participation. In addition, when usage increased to more than one course per registered user, claim frequency decreased by more than 22%. Furthermore, when firms participated in an instructor-led training session, the likelihood of a claim decreased by 26%.



The BDP Risk® award entry was sponsored by LMS software provider, Docebo, which also shares the honor. Now in its 26th year, the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award is among the most prestigious awards offered within the human capital and corporate/institutional learning industry.



For more information about the BDP Risk® LMS visit https://www.berkleydp.com/risk-management/bdp-risk-lms/.



About Berkley Design Professional

Berkley Design Professional specializes in professional liability products and services for the design professional industry. Berkley Design Professional is a division of Berkley Alliance Managers which is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information please visit berkleydp.com.



About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities designed to make customers, partners, and employees love their learning experience.



About Brandon Hall Group

732-541-2971





