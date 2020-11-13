AAC Utility Partners and the City of Tallahassee Partner to Support Youth in Pursuit of Academic and Career Development

The City of Tallahassee’s October 28th Commission Meeting opened with a ceremony to celebrate a 17-year-old local student, Miss Onye Annabelle Winborne, winner of the Young Navigators Award Program. The Program, sponsored by AAC Utility Partners was administered in collaboration with the City of Tallahassee and the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend.





AAC worked with City of Tallahassee and BGCBB staff to conduct an essay competition for a $1,500 award to the winner. Once the criteria for the competition were explained, a plan of action and schedule was collectively outlined. BGCBB extended the opportunity to youth who partake in agency programs and encouraged them to submit an essay. Participants were required to identify their future aspirations related to furthering their education or career objectives and to select one of two utility-focused topics on which to write a 500-word essay. A total of nine submissions were received and evaluated by a representative of the City and AAC.



The winning submission by Onye Winborne focused on the topic, Utilities Are Important in My Community, and discussed the student's view of the benefits of gas, electric, and water utilities. In her writing, Onye's message clearly recognizes that bringing these much-needed resources to our communities takes 'people' as she stated, “I am thankful to all the individuals who work in these fields to ensure that we receive all of our necessary utility services.” Onye is planning to attend Florida State University in the Fall of 2021.



The Young Navigators Award Program originated in 2013 and is named after AAC’s signature methodology, NavigateOne™, reflecting the company’s commitment to reach beyond the technical aspects of its work and to make a meaningful contribution to the success of youth in the communities it serves.



AAC gratefully acknowledges the overwhelming support of City representatives and staff, and staff of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend to make the Program’s implementation a success. AAC also extends a huge appreciation to the City of Tallahassee Commission for including the award ceremony in its meeting agenda and making it possible for all parties to be represented at the event.



Steve Wenke, a Managing Partner of AAC, delivered the award. He commented, “We recognize that crossing the threshold of high school graduation comes with a plethora of both options and obstacles. Our Program aims to extend a bit of support and encouragement to young adults at this critical time of life-defining choices. We are pleased to recognize Onye Winborne with this award.”



The City of Tallahassee is a full-service city providing citizens with a full complement of municipal services. The City owns and operates five utilities; electric, natural gas, water, sewer and solid waste. The electric transmission and distribution system services approximately 119,000 customers; natural gas distribution system services 31,000 customers; and a water production and distribution system serving 84,000 metered water customers. For more information, visit www.talgov.com.



