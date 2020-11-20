Kiwon Solutec is Entering the U.S. Market

Press Releases Kiwon Press Release Share Blog

It is expected that in the future Kiwon Solutec will grow into a global company, enhancing Korea’s status in foreign markets. Busan, Korea, South, November 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kiwon Solutec produces axial power conveying power delivery systems and oxygen supply systems that separate oxygen in the air and is entering the U.S. market.The company offers not only oxygen generation systems in living spaces that bring the freshness of the forest to homes, offices, and large buildings, but oxygen generation systems for fish farms and medical services.Lack of oxygen can adversely affect the body, but sufficient oxygen supply is possible with Kiwon oxygen generators. The oxygen generators are effective for the promotion of brain activity, skin beauty care, and consolidation of body resistance. They can be installed easily and are economical to run.Through the affiliated research center, consisting of specialized personnel for power delivery system development, the company responds to customer-tailored demand.Kiwon Solutec is a fluid coupling manufacturer and supplier.Fluid coupling is the coupling delivering power using hydrokinetic principles. From an economic point of view, the following can be advantages: a low initial investment cost, high durability and reliability, low breakdown rate, and low maintenance expenses. Also their units only require a small installation space, are easy to test run upon installation and have a short investment retrieval period.Kiwon supplies hydro gear boxes and shrink discs. The shrink discs are convenient to assemble and disassemble, and savings can be made on the installation and maintenance expenses.The company obtained patents for a durability and driving reliability-improved oxygen generation device and a fluid coupling on August 7, 2017.Kiwon Solutec has specialized engineer technologies to enter overseas markets and aims to grow into a global, high-purity, clean oxygen supplier and contribute to win-win relationships between mankind, the environment, and nature.It is expected that in the future Kiwon Solutec will grow into a global company, enhancing Korea’s status in foreign markets. Contact Information Kiwon Soultec Co., Ltd.

Kim Sungwook

+82 10 2363 5553





