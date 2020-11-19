XtraLight Launches Three New UV-C Fixture Product Collections

XtraLight Manufacturing, Ltd. designs, engineers, and manufactures LED and UV-C lighting in Houston, TX. Since 1986, the company has proudly stood for quality products that are made in the United States. XtraLight is known for their specification grade commercial and industrial lighting as well as their developments in LED horticulture lights, sports and security lighting, and UV-C disinfection systems. They create custom tailored energy-efficient lighting solutions to suit all commercial and industrial applications. XtraLight is known for their lighting expertise, innovation and genuine customer satisfaction for over 34 years. For more information on all of XtraLight’s products, please visit Houston, TX, November 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- XtraLight Manufacturing, Ltd., a U.S. based lighting manufacturer, has expanded its UV-C portfolio to include surface and recessed mounted fixtures. Early on during the global crisis of COVID-19, the company introduced two portable disinfection systems. They have leveraged their lighting expertise to develop permanently mounted systems in three new collections.The development and launch of the UV-C fixtures , allows XtraLight to respond to the needs of its customers while helping the world combat COVID-19. XtraLight’s new UV-C fixtures include luminaires in a variety of styles and sizes. Equipped with occupancy sensors, the fixtures come in full disinfection and hybrid models. Each collection incorporates form factors that are designed to complement the style of the environment and features special UVC specific reflector material that accelerates the sanitizing power of the fixture.The company has developed a variety of resources and data that was recently validated in an unsolicited report by Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of River Protection. The results of the study determined XtraLight’s UV-C fixtures are 99.999% effective in inactivating or killing pathogens within seconds. The release of this research is important as many businesses and schools are looking for solutions so that students and customers can return safely.“We are launching new UV-C products that allows us to respond to the growing demand for safe and effective disinfection solutions. Our new fixtures meet the needs of multiple markets including education, health care, manufacturing, retail, and offices.” - Kim Ward, Chief Operating OfficerThe new collections include:- UV-C Hybrid Troffers- Direct and Indirect- UV-C Surface Wrap- Corner and Ceiling- UV-C Recessed TrofferAbout XtraLightXtraLight Manufacturing, Ltd. designs, engineers, and manufactures LED and UV-C lighting in Houston, TX. Since 1986, the company has proudly stood for quality products that are made in the United States. XtraLight is known for their specification grade commercial and industrial lighting as well as their developments in LED horticulture lights, sports and security lighting, and UV-C disinfection systems. They create custom tailored energy-efficient lighting solutions to suit all commercial and industrial applications. XtraLight is known for their lighting expertise, innovation and genuine customer satisfaction for over 34 years. For more information on all of XtraLight’s products, please visit www.XLM.com or email customerservice@XLM.com