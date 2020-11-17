SuperShuttle Express Expands to 10 New Cities as Air Travel Returns

WHC zShuttle, LLC acquired the SuperShuttle and ExecuCar brands and technology in April 2020 and immediately embarked on a complete service overhaul. The “Express” model was designed to provide exclusive service at a discounted rate. SuperShuttle Express provides this non-stop service using a wide range of vehicle options, including luxury sedans, SUVs, full-size vans, taxicabs and other sedans.



“Customer experience and safety matter more now than ever. The advancements we’ve been able to make in terms of delivering the best possible airport ground transportation has been an incredible accomplishment,” said Bill George, Managing Partner. The public’s acceptance of this new service, as evidenced by their continuous 50% month-over-month growth rate, is tremendously appreciated.



“Our customers are really gravitating to the Express services,” added Dave Bird, Partner. Customers cite the ability to book a guaranteed reservation in advance, for a firm fixed price, as primary benefits of the service. Bird adds, “Customers are very appreciative of the steps we take to ensure all COVID-19 cleaning and sanitization protocols are maintained. They appreciate that a professional and local team is monitoring compliance daily.”



SuperShuttle Express and ExecuCar are now operating in more than 30 airports across the country and in Mexico.



Albuquerque

Chicago

Ft. Collins

Kansas City

New Orleans

Pittsburgh

Austin

Cleveland

Ft. Walton Beach

Las Vegas

New York

San Francisco

Baltimore

Colorado Springs

Gulfport

Lincoln

Oakland

Tampa

Biloxi

Dallas

Houston

Los Angeles

Omaha

Washington D.C.

Boston

Denver

Indianapolis

Louisville

Pensacola

West Palm Beach

Boulder

Dulles

Jacksonville

Mobile

Phoenix

Cancun



“We have had tremendous reaction from the industry and see no reason why we will not reach our goal of 80 markets within the next 6 months,” said Dave Bird.



About SuperShuttle Express & ExecuCar

SuperShuttle, SuperShuttle Express and ExecuCar are wholly owned subsidiaries of WHC zShuttle, LLC. SuperShuttle is a leading provider of airport ground transportation in the United States and Mexico. Our service is backed by 35 years of experience. WHC zShuttle is an affiliate of zTrip, North America’s largest taxicab provider.



