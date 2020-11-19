Eflyn Launches Self Checkout Machines for Shopify; Helps Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing

The California-based tech manufacturer launches self checkout machines for Shopify. Retail shop owners launching Shopify sites due to COVID-19 restrictions can now offer contactless self checkout with McDonald’s-style kiosks. The fully automated self checkout machines connect directly to Shopify so retailers can use one centralized system to manage all their products and orders, in-store and online.





In recent years, Shopify has become one of the largest eCommerce platforms in the world powering over one million businesses in 175 different countries. [1] Many small- and medium-sized businesses use this platform exclusively to take payments in their stores. However Shopify currently does not offer a contactless in-store purchasing solution, and Eflyn is working to fill that gap with the same self checkout machines the company popularized with restaurant franchises.



According to Main Street America, at least 7.5 million small businesses in the United States will shut permanently if business disruption caused by COVID-19 continues unabated. [2] Contactless self serve technology can significantly limit the interactions between employee and customer, making it an effective and safe way to keep businesses operating safely during the pandemic and afterwards.



With the Eflyn Shopify Kiosk, business owners can now add self order technology into their retail space without having to go through any formal integration process. All reporting, products and inventory are completely centralized into one system for both online and in-person sales. Shopify Kiosk also supports in-person payments with EMV, Chip and Pin, Apple Pay and Google Pay.



“There have been many businesses across the country that have suffered great losses during COVID-19. As a business owner myself, I know how difficult this has been,” said Rashid Qadri, Founder & CEO, Eflyn. “We have spent countless nights working on this project and I am proud to say that with the support of our incredible workers, Eflyn is now ready to help.”



For more information on the Shopify Kiosk or any of Eflyn’s other products or services, please visit



About Eflyn Inc.

Eflyn Electronics Ltd. is an industry leader in developing digital display and self checkout kiosk technology. The company’s product line includes touchscreen kiosks, self automation kiosks, video walls, self service ordering solutions and interactive applications. The company’s Canadian head office and showroom is located at 43-6535 Millcreek Dr., Mississauga, ON L5M 0A9, and its U.S. branch is located at 1912 N Batavia St., Ste J, Orange, CA 92865.



Media Contact

Aamna Qureshi

Director, Strategic Communications

aamna@eflyn.com



References:



[1] https://news.shopify.com/shopify-announces-third-quarter-2020-financial-results



