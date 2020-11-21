Itemtopia Launches New App That Organizes Your Life and Everything in It

Itemtopia is an app that becomes one space for the accumulated wisdom about your home, things, services, family, and pets. An assistant feature alerts you to vehicle recalls, any upcoming product warranty expiry and manages your reminders and your history for everything. It organizes your receipts, notes, photos, and documents and quickly becomes a personal knowledge base for everything in your life.





When you create a profile, Itemtopia walks you through adding your home, your car, and some of your services. You then enter the "My Life" home screen, which categorizes your life into the; (i) Things you own, (ii) Services you use, (iii) and your Family and Pets.



For every "thing" added to Itemtopia, you select a category of what it is you are adding, and a place for Notes, Receipts, Warranties, Reminders, and Documents then appears. Itemtopia is much more than a filing system because as you add your vehicle, the system proactively looks for recalls every day and immediately alerts you when it finds one. It also sends an alert 30 days in advance of any product warranty expiring so you can check to see that everything is working fine or take advantage of a repair without having to pay for it if something is amiss.



Unlike banking apps, which track your expenses, Itemtopia allows purchases or expenses to link to an item, person, pet, or service - all categorized by their type of expense - enabling you to see the individual lifetime cost of these specific things in your life. Receipts can be tagged as tax-deductible or reimbursable along with reports for total assets, present valuation, or a listing of what you own, which is useful for insurance claims.



“We realize that keeping all the information about the things or people in our lives is virtually impossible, so we focused on providing simplicity by creating a single blue + icon which knows exactly where you are and what you want to do within Itemtopia. Items, notes, reminders are all added this way, and our users tell us we are one of the few apps on their home screen,” says Kristen Hulaj, Itemtopia’s UI Designer and Director.



Itemtopia creates a complete history of your experiences and knowledge, and everything is searchable, thus becoming your own personal Google for your life and the things in it.



“Unlike most apps, there is no advertising within Itemtopia. It’s just you and your life in an ever-expanding app with lots of great features planned as we extend our services,” says Kristen.



Itemtopia works both in and out of wireless coverage, allowing you to access your information whenever and wherever you are. Simultaneous multi-device support is included, and it uses encrypted synchronization to update all other devices or family members, so the most recent information about everything is in everyone’s hand. It even backs your data up via encrypted transfer, just in case you lose your phone.



Itemtopia’s founder, Steve Hulaj, grew his first item/asset tracking software company, Nextair Inc., from his basement into a global customer base of large enterprises in over 45 countries before selling it to Blackberry in 2005. With over 30 years of experience tracking items, Steve says, “Keeping a history of all my things and being a bit OCD about how to keep this simple and powerful was the idea behind Itemtopia. Creating an app for people rather than a large enterprise is also incredibly enjoyable because my wife and family see the benefits and beauty of what we regularly enhance as they use it almost every day. Of course, that means I now hear direct user feedback at the dinner table rather than in a conference room, which is also entertaining.”



About Itemtopia

