Panacea Announces No-Cost Diagnostic Review of Hospital Chargemaster Ahead of CMS Final Rule Posting Deadline

Less than six weeks remain for providers to comply with the January 1, 2021, CMS Price Transparency deadline. The rule requires hospitals to include the gross charges and negotiated rates for ALL items and services in a machine-reachable file, and where applicable, prices or charge-based rates for 300 shoppable items and services (of which CMS defines 70).



“We are proud to offer this service at no cost, and it includes a diagnostic review of room and board rates, ancillary charges by HCPCS code, drug and supply charge-to-cost mark-ups, drug pricing methodology, and a special analysis using Panacea’s table of shoppable items and services – or one provided by the client,” said Frederick Stodolak, Panacea’s Chief Executive Officer. “The diagnostic review will also include customized peer group data, as well as a presentation of results by Panacea outlining specific areas of risk and opportunity so that action can be taken in late 2020 and early 2021.”



About Panacea Healthcare Solutions, Inc.



Paula Schmidt

651-424-2453



panaceainc.com



