New Cartoon Teaches Biblical Principles as Guide for Young Children

For more information on Yoyo Don’t Play That! visit the website www.yoyodontplaythat.com and follow Yoyo Don’t Play That! on all major social media platforms. Tune in every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. EST LIVE on www.preachthewordnetworktv.com, Amazon Firestick, Roku, TikiLive, Apple TV and local channel listings in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, and New Orleans. Chicago, IL, November 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This past May, author, Myrtis Randolph received a grant to have her children’s book series Yoyo Don’t Play That! developed as a weekly cartoon. Not wasting any time, she quickly went to work securing a company for production and this November, the Yoyo Don’t Play That! cartoon series debuts to a potential viewership of 50 million homes and devices globally on Preach the Word Worldwide Television Network.Ms. Randolph utilized her faith in God and her background in Public Health to create a Christian book series for young readers. As a former Sunday school teacher and Vacation Bible School coordinator, she has participated in educating youth in her church for many years. Ms. Randolph is a career healthcare professional and enjoys training hospital staff and the public on innovative healthcare products and trends. In 2018, she merged her two passions to create the Yoyo Don’t Play That! children’s book series.Her goal is to motivate children around the world to see themselves as the Creator of the Universe sees them and to live their best lives. Her work is inspired by the biblical scripture “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old, they will not turn from it.” (Prov 22:6).For more information on Yoyo Don’t Play That! visit the website www.yoyodontplaythat.com and follow Yoyo Don’t Play That! on all major social media platforms. Tune in every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. EST LIVE on www.preachthewordnetworktv.com, Amazon Firestick, Roku, TikiLive, Apple TV and local channel listings in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, and New Orleans. Contact Information 220 Media and Marketing

