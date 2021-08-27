Dell EMC PowerEdge R750xa Solution Supported Up to 40 Remote Data Science Knowledge Workers, Principled Technologies Study Says
Solution featured 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and NVIDIA A100 Tensore Core GPUs
Durham, NC, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) tested a VDI solution comprising a Dell EMC PowerEdge R750xa server featuring 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core 40GB PCIe GPUs.
PT tested two configurations of this solution: one with four GPUs and another with two GPUs. The four-GPU solution supported 40 simulated data science knowledge workers, while the two-GPU configuration supported 20. In both cases, the solution supported the hardware-maximum of 10 virtual users per GPU, and all users were able to complete a compute-intense machine learning inference workload (MLPerf Inference v1.0).
Data science knowledge workers often consume a large share of a company’s compute resources, so being able to customize a server’s GPU computing power can help organizations to meet their precise needs.
To learn more about how the Dell EMC PowerEdge R750xa with NVIDIA A100 PCIe GPUs can help businesses deliver compute resources to remote data science knowledge workers, read the full report at http://facts.pt/y8wl0M3 and see the infographic at http://facts.pt/0AGJClS.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Categories