PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Principled Technologies Releases Study on Three Support Services’ Ability to Detect Hard Drive Issues


Dell ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist successfully detected a hard drive in a pre-failure state.

Principled Technologies Releases Study on Three Support Services’ Ability to Detect Hard Drive Issues
Durham, NC, July 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies tested support software from three different vendors: Dell, Lenovo, and HP. In order to test these services, Principled Technologies installed a failing hard drive on three different laptops, one from each vendor.

Of those three vendors’ support services, Principled Technologies could only verify that Dell ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist could detect the failing hard drive. According to the report, “HP TechPulse did not detect the hard drive even after running the HP ProBook 640 laptop for a full week. We encountered issues with acquiring Lenovo Device Intelligence that prevented us from testing that service on the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 - even though a Lenovo salesperson assured us over the phone that we had indeed purchased the service.”

To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/Rv4zjwg.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help