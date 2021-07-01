Principled Technologies Releases Study on Three Support Services’ Ability to Detect Hard Drive Issues

Dell ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist successfully detected a hard drive in a pre-failure state.





Of those three vendors’ support services, Principled Technologies could only verify that Dell ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist could detect the failing hard drive. According to the report, “HP TechPulse did not detect the hard drive even after running the HP ProBook 640 laptop for a full week. We encountered issues with acquiring Lenovo Device Intelligence that prevented us from testing that service on the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 - even though a Lenovo salesperson assured us over the phone that we had indeed purchased the service.”



To learn more, read the report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

