Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Two Models of Acer Chromebook 712 Powered by Intel Processors

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, June 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Principled Technologies (PT) assessed the responsiveness of two different configurations of an Acer Chromebook 712: one powered by an Intel Core i3-10110U processor and the other by an Intel Celeron 5205U processor. To do this, PT measured the time required for each Chromebook to complete sequences of tasks in a variety of apps that students use in classrooms around the world. According to the report, PT “consistently found that the Intel Core i3 processor-powered Chromebook was faster to finish tasks.”To learn more, read the PT-branded report at http://facts.pt/84VYliO or see the Intel-branded video at http://facts.pt/J59HX9A About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com