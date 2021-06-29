Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Two Models of Acer Chromebook 712 Powered by Intel Processors

Durham, NC, June 29, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Principled Technologies (PT) assessed the responsiveness of two different configurations of an Acer Chromebook 712: one powered by an Intel Core i3-10110U processor and the other by an Intel Celeron 5205U processor. To do this, PT measured the time required for each Chromebook to complete sequences of tasks in a variety of apps that students use in classrooms around the world. According to the report, PT “consistently found that the Intel Core i3 processor-powered Chromebook was faster to finish tasks.”
To learn more, read the PT-branded report at http://facts.pt/84VYliO
or see the Intel-branded video at http://facts.pt/J59HX9A
.
