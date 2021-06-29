PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Two Models of Acer Chromebook 712 Powered by Intel Processors


One Chromebook contained an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, while the other had an Intel Celeron 5205U processor.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Two Models of Acer Chromebook 712 Powered by Intel Processors
Durham, NC, June 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) assessed the responsiveness of two different configurations of an Acer Chromebook 712: one powered by an Intel Core i3-10110U processor and the other by an Intel Celeron 5205U processor. To do this, PT measured the time required for each Chromebook to complete sequences of tasks in a variety of apps that students use in classrooms around the world. According to the report, PT “consistently found that the Intel Core i3 processor-powered Chromebook was faster to finish tasks.”

To learn more, read the PT-branded report at http://facts.pt/84VYliO or see the Intel-branded video at http://facts.pt/J59HX9A.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help