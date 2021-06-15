PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Principled Technologies Finds That Upgrading to Latest-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R750 Servers Could Boost Data Analytics Performance


In hands-on testing by Principled Technologies (PT), the latest-generation server ran more data analysis workloads in less time than two older Dell EMC PowerEdge servers.

Principled Technologies Finds That Upgrading to Latest-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R750 Servers Could Boost Data Analytics Performance
Durham, NC, June 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- To get timely insight from your data analytics, you’ll likely want to run those workloads quickly. Organizations that upgrade from older Dell EMC PowerEdge servers to the latest-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R750 powered by 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors could run up to 8 times the data warehouse workloads in up to 47 percent less time. That performance boost could help organizations gain insight into operations and products sooner.

According to the report, “With 12 sets of queries, the latest-generation server completed the workload at an average pace of 2 minutes and 24 seconds per workload, 47 percent less time than the PowerEdge R730xd and 28 percent less time than the PowerEdge R740xd.”

To learn more about how the latest-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R750 server handled data analysis workloads, read the report at http://facts.pt/poJUNRK.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help