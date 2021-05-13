Principled Technologies Releases a Research Report About Dell Rugged Devices in Real-World Situations

Durham, NC, May 13, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- While most people might assume that manufacturers primarily design rugged devices for use in extreme weather conditions, the market is much more diverse than that. Researchers at PT found that people in industries such as field services, manufacturing and warehousing, government and public safety, oil and gas, healthcare and sports and recreation rely on Dell Rugged devices.
The report says, “Having a rugged tablet that is more portable and weighs less than a typical rugged laptop is a boon for many sectors. This is especially true for users who are typically on foot, such as field service and military personnel who may have payload considerations they must also keep in mind.”
For a detailed look at what Dell Rugged devices offer, as well as the benefits a wide range of people have realized by choosing these tablets and laptops, read the report at http://facts.pt/bg0dPbS
