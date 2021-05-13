PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Principled Technologies Releases a Research Report About Dell Rugged Devices in Real-World Situations


Principled Technologies (PT) researched publicly available data, testimonials and reviews across a myriad of use cases to find out what the people who use and review Dell Rugged tablets and laptops think about how these ruggedized computers perform in the field.

Principled Technologies Releases a Research Report About Dell Rugged Devices in Real-World Situations
Durham, NC, May 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- While most people might assume that manufacturers primarily design rugged devices for use in extreme weather conditions, the market is much more diverse than that. Researchers at PT found that people in industries such as field services, manufacturing and warehousing, government and public safety, oil and gas, healthcare and sports and recreation rely on Dell Rugged devices.

The report says, “Having a rugged tablet that is more portable and weighs less than a typical rugged laptop is a boon for many sectors. This is especially true for users who are typically on foot, such as field service and military personnel who may have payload considerations they must also keep in mind.”

For a detailed look at what Dell Rugged devices offer, as well as the benefits a wide range of people have realized by choosing these tablets and laptops, read the report at http://facts.pt/bg0dPbS.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help