Principled Technologies Finds That a Dell Precision 3551 Mobile Workstation Outperformed a Dell Latitude 5511 Laptop in a Variety of Tests

According to the new study, users who regularly perform compute-intensive tasks could expect time savings, better system responsiveness and a return on the upgrade investment in as few as 15 hours of resource-intensive tasks.





According to a new study from Principled Technologies, “We found that the Dell Precision 3551 mobile workstation outperformed the premium Dell Latitude 5511 laptop in almost every category we tested. These performance wins were particularly true with the most demanding content-creation and workstation applications. By choosing the Precision 3551 mobile workstation instead of the Latitude 5511 laptop, you could see a return on your additional investment pretty quickly (depending on your workloads), and potentially have enough extra time to squeeze out another project or two or tackle other items on your to-do list.”



For more information, read the report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

