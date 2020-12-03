"On The Record With Sarina Fazan" Podcast Celebrates Milestone of 50 Episodes

Press Releases Sarina Fazan Media Press Release Share Blog

Fazan said, “For the first time on this podcast, I’m sharing my story. I’ve been hesitant to talk about how I left home to avoid an arranged marriage, because I haven’t wanted to hurt my family. But my mother encouraged me to start a blog, which I called ‘Indian Trailblazer’ and which lead to the development of this podcast. And so, as we celebrate 50 episodes, I wanted to share with listeners and viewers the path I took to get here.”



The 50th episode of "On The Record With Sarina Fazan" features two very special guests who are turning the tables on Fazan to interview her. Debra Schrils, who is a former lawyer, meteorologist, and cruise show host, is Fazan’s personal friend and former colleague, as well as her very first podcast guest. Jim Rathmann, a former law enforcement officer and investigative on-air consultant on Investigation Discovery’s "Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up," worked side-by-side with Fazan as she earned her first national producing credit.



Schrils said, “I know that there are many, many more chapters that we could do podcasts about.”



Rathmann said, “The thing is that there are so many people out there that can hear this right now and get inspired to just go that extra mile like you have and to do a little bit more. You never know what that one word is or that one person you inspire, but if you inspire just one, it’s so worth it. And I think you’re going to inspire thousands upon thousands.”



"On The Record With Sarina Fazan" is a weekly podcast, highlighting a variety of trending topics that resonate with listeners in Tampa Bay and across the nation. The podcast is produced by the team at Sky Strategic Marketing.



Watch the 50th episode of “On The Record With Sarina Fazan” on Fazan’s YouTube channel or listen to it on Apple, Libsyn, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are found.



Fazan also launched Sarina Fazan Media earlier this year. For more information, visit https://sarinafazan.media/.



About Sarina Fazan Media: As a four-time Emmy Award winning television anchor and reporter, Sarina Fazan has told the stories of Tampa Bay for more than two decades. She made her producing debut in 2020 on Investigation Discovery’s "Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up.” As the owner of Sarina Fazan Media, she is using her proven experience as a storyteller to help businesses and individuals succeed in their dreams. Whether through the traditional media or emerging media platforms, Fazan helps her clients craft the most engaging and compelling approach to their communications. Learn more about Sarina Fazan Media at https://sarinafazan.media/.



