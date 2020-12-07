DSV Breaks Ground on One Million Sq. Ft. Logistics Facility in Lancaster, Texas

Press Releases DSV Air & Sea Inc. Press Release Share Blog

DSV, a Denmark-based global logistics firm, is building a new regional hub in Lancaster, Texas, bringing all three divisions, Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions, under one roof.





Shortly following establishment in Denmark – DSV began operations in the US - quickly expanding to major airports / port locations while serving our clients logistics needs most efficiently. In this spirit, the Lancaster location continues this strategy by maximizing the corridors of I-45 from the Port of Houston as well as I-20 reaching East and West across the country as well as critical proximity to DFW International airport.



DSV has over 70 locations throughout the US providing door to door logistic services as well as value added programs such as US Customs Brokerage, Multichannel Fulfilment, and Specialty Trailer hauls to a wide range of clients.



This site represents the first location in the United States where DSV has come together under one roof representing all three of our divisions: Air & Sea, Road and Solutions. It is truly a milestone not only for our clients, but our employees as well.



The project will create more than 400 jobs and serve as a regional hub for the company.



About DSV

We provide and manage supply chain solutions for thousands of companies every day – from the small family run business to the large global corporation.



Dallas, TX, December 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DSV, a global logistics firm based in Denmark and founded in 1976, is building a new facility in Lancaster, Texas. The distribution and office complex will include over one million square feet of warehouse space, 100 dock doors, including approximately 50,000 square feet of collaborative office space.

Rebecca Martin

817-424-5111 ext. 3447



us.dsv.com



