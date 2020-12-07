Vesalio Reports 2,500 Patient Milestone

Press Releases Vesalio Press Release Share Blog

“We are delighted to reach this milestone in just over two years of our European launch at ESMINT 2018. Vesalio is now active in more than 50 countries, and with 2,500 patients treated, NeVa is establishing a new standard for first-pass success. Our excitement continues to grow as we are seeing even more impressive results from our early clinical experience with the next generation of the NeVa technology,” remarked William von Brendel, VP, International Business.



Vesalio recently initiated a limited market release of an expanded NeVa portfolio that included additional sizes and enhancements focused on improving the ability to interact with clot, based on the location of the occlusion. “Our recent CE approvals broadened and improved our NeVa product line. Based on input from physicians, we implemented several enhancements, including new anatomy-specific sizes and additional Drop Zones. The feedback on the expanded offering has been extremely positive and we look forward to the next phase of commercialization,” commented Gustavo Prado, VP of Development and Operations.



Founded in 2013, Vesalio is a privately held medical device company focused on advancing patient care in vascular occlusion by providing physicians superior technology designed to improve clinical outcomes. The Company’s proprietary NeVa™ platform was designed to consistently achieve first-pass recanalization in acute ischemic stroke by effectively removing all types of neurovascular clots from patient anatomy.



William von Brendel

858-335-5790



www.vesalio.com



