ActualConversion Launches V2 of Business Intelligence Platform in Their Bid to Create a World Class Insights Platform Accessible to All Independent Retailers

As a pure SaaS platform, existing users will automatically see the new V2, new users can learn more or create an account at San Francisco, CA, December 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ActualConversion launches V2 of BI platform geared to not only offer a solution for Independent Retailers and Small Businesses in their quest to understand what marketing works, but to make it financially and technically accessible.“Today we are extremely excited to announce the V2 go live of our Insights Platform. Over the last few months we interviewed users, non-users, retailers and business professionals to define what we needed to improve on,” said Adrian Pike - CEO and Co-founder of ActualConversion. “The core focus was, is, and will always be, to makes business intelligence easy and accessible for any company. We believe that this new release is a giant leap in the right direction to change business intelligence for any business.”V2 is the only insights tool that consolidates multiple marketing platforms data such as Facebook, Facebook Business, Google Ads, MailChimp and Google Analytics, and converts all the performance metrics into one common unit of measure (the patent pending ACE Score) so that a business owner or user can quickly and easily identify top and bottom performing activities in seconds.As a pure SaaS platform, existing users will automatically see the new V2, new users can learn more or create an account at https://www.actualconversion.com/v2/ or contact the team vial email: info@actualconversion.com Contact Information ActualConversion Inc.

Adrian Pike

438-989-8854



www.actualconversion.com



