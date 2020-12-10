Knoza Achieves New Milestone with Its Revenue Recovery Software, Announces Availability on Amazon’s EU Marketplaces and the UK

Knoza’s Revenue Recovery software tool connects to an Amazon seller’s account and hunts for opportunities where Amazon owes that company money. Their team in Florida files the cases and any recovered money is a reimbursement that goes directly into the seller’s account. After the seller has been reimbursed, Knoza invoices them 25% of the amount recovered. Since this would not otherwise be on the seller’s radar, it is pretty close to free money. Orlando, FL, December 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Knoza, an e-commerce platform that manages the Amazon channel for brands using technology and U.S. human capital, announced today its proprietary Revenue Recovery (TM) software has returned more than $1 million in 2020 to over 150 clients on three continents. Knoza has won over 10,000 refunds for its clients from Amazon.Knoza also announced today that Revenue Recovery is now available for sellers in all Amazon EU marketplaces and the UK.“Revenue Recovery is the fastest growing part of our business,” said Adam Schwartz, founder and CEO of Knoza. “Now that we can serve our existing clients who also sell in Europe, as well as support Europe-only Amazon sellers, we expect Revenue Recovery to double in 2021.”Knoza’s Revenue Recovery software tool connects to an Amazon seller’s account and hunts for opportunities where Amazon owes that company money. Their team in Florida files the cases and any recovered money is a reimbursement that goes directly into the seller’s account. After the seller has been reimbursed, Knoza invoices them 25% of the amount recovered. Since this would not otherwise be on the seller’s radar, it is pretty close to free money.